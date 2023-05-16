LIMA – To make a deep tournament run, it takes the entire team to raise its level of play and step up in key situations.
The Fairview Lady Apaches did just that Tuesday night in the Division III district semifinal softball contest as the Black and Gold posted a 4-0 victory over Wayne Trace at Lima Bath High School.
Leading the way for the Lady Apaches was senior Paige Ricica, who put together a complete-game performance and threw 74 strikes out of 102 pitches.
“Paige did a nice job of keeping Wayne Trace off balance,” noted Fairview head coach Staci Renollet following the contest. “That was something we talked about was that we need to be able to keep teams out of rhythm at the plate and I thought we did that tonight.”
Ricica struck out nine Raider hitters and gave up just two hits and two walks in the contest. When the Lady Raiders did make contact, the Fairview defense also stepped up to the challenge.
“We have ridden our defense all year and that is something we take pride in,” Renollet continued.
At the plate, the Apaches quickly jumped in front with a run in the bottom of the first and Fairview never looked back.
With two outs in the home half of the inning, Allison Rhodes doubled to right center Alexis Taylor followed with a walk. Following a wild pitch that moved both runners up one base, Rhodes came in to score and Taylor took third when Gracie Brown took a ball-four wild pitch to put the Apaches on top 1-0.
Wayne Trace escaped further damage in the first as freshman hurler Raegan McGarvey struck out Sydney Merritt for the third out.
Fairview picked up another two-out run in the third.
With two outs and Rhodes on first, Brown ripped a double to the left center field fence that scored Rhodes to expand the Apache lead to 2-0.
“They came up with some big two-out runs,” commented Wayne Trace head coach Amber Showalter. “I thought we played well but Fairview is a very good softball team and they took advantage of opportunities today.”
Wayne Trace had its best opportunity to dent the scoring column in the sixth with runners at first and second with two outs. However, Ricica shut the door with a strikeout of Paige Alber to end the threat before the Apaches ended the Raider season.
“We just couldn’t come up with that big hit,” Showalter added.
Brown singled to start the Apache sixth before Merritt put down a sacrifice bunt to move Brown to second. Bethany Shininger then reached on a Wayne Trace error to send Brown to third with one out.
After Shininger went to second without a throw, Mavis came up with a huge hit that provided two insurance runs in singling to score both Brown and Shininger for a 4-0 Fairview lead.
“All year long, it has been a group effort offensively,” Renollet said. “Tonight, Kayla (Mavis) had a big hit there late in the game to give us a little breathing room. Allison and Gracie both picked up some key hits for us too and that is the way this team has done things all season long.”
Ricica then wrapped up the Fairview win by shutting down Wayne Trace one last time in the seventh, sending the Lady Apaches (23-1) into the district championship Thursday against Van Buren in a 5:00 p.m. start at Lima Bath. The Black Knights scored in the bottom of the seventh in Tuesday’s second semifinal for a 2-1 win over Coldwater.
McGarvey took the loss for Wayne Trace, giving up five hits and three walks while striking out five in six innings on the mound.
Brown recorded a single and double for the black and gold while scoring once and driving in one run. Rhodes chipped in a double with Mavis and Bethany Shininger both singling. Mavis also recorded a pair of runs batted in for Fairview and Rhodes scored twice. Shininger was the other Apache to touch home plate.
The Lady Raiders lose senior shortstop Macy Doster and senior right fielder Laura Thornell from a squad that has won three straight sectional championships, finishing this season with a record of 10-16 overall. Kaitlin Slade and Tianna Sinn had the lone singles for Wayne Trace.
Wayne Trace 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
Fairview 101 002 x - 4 5 1
Records: Fairview 23-1, Wayne Trace 10-16.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Raegan McGarvey (6 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Kaitlin Slade single; Tianna Sinn single. (Fairview) - Gracie Brown single, double; Allison Rhodes double, 2 runs; Kayla Mavis 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.