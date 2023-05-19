LIMA — For Fairview softball, the question is not whether the Apaches will get a key contribution, but from whom they will get it.
In Thursday’s Division III district final, it proved to be the top of the batting order as five of the team’s seven hits came from the first four sluggers as the Black and Gold claimed a district championship for the seventh time in the last 10 seasons with a 7-3 win over Van Buren at Lima Bath High School.
The win for the No. 4 Apaches (24-1) propels the team to another regional appearance at Bucyrus High School on Wednesday, May 24 at 2 p.m. against either No. 10 Johnstown or Howard East Knox. The two Central District teams will play their district final Saturday at 3 p.m.
For Fairview, getting off to a solid start was important and the Apaches did just that as Allison Rhodes followed a one-out Carrie Zeedyk single with a near-homer that landed as an RBI double. Lexi Taylor scored Rhodes with a groundout to stake an early 2-0 lead.
“We’ve been pretty consistent this whole season and these bigger games, league and tournament, we’ve stayed composed and that’s led by our four seniors”, said Fairview coach Staci Renollet. “That spreads to the rest of the team. The fact that they’re able to handle it so well is great to see and is a testament to their leadership.”
Van Buren took a leaf from Fairview’s book in the top of the second with Anna Durliat followed a Jaxon Hill single with a two-run homer to knot things up. From there, Fairview senior standout and GMC Player of the Year Paige Ricica locked in and retired 15 of the next 17 Black Knight batters.
In the third inning, Fairview took control in a major way as Zeedyk drew a one-out walk to bring Rhodes to the plate again. After missing out on a round-tripper in her first at-bat, the senior third baseman made her next swings count with a bomb over the center field fence to put Fairview up 4-2. The Apaches slammed the door shut in the fifth inning, as Ricica’s one-out double set the table for an RBI single from Lexi Taylor and both Taylor and Rhodes scored on a dropped pop fly in the infield to make it a 7-2 ballgame.
"Since the beginning of the year, our defense has been our focus with Paige, (catcher) Bethany (Shininger), our infield and outfield playing so well, we feel really secure in that," said Renollet. “It’s been different parts of our offense doing different things. We’ve been able to execute running when we play some small ball and that opens things up when we take some big swings. I don’t know how Kayla Mavis could play better at second base and then her getting on base, getting bunts down and a big RBI Tuesday and she’s just one of a lot of girls contributing right now.”
Rhodes finished with three runs scored and three RBIs along with the two extra-base hits to lead Fairview at the plate while Ricica struck out five and scattered six hits in a complete-game victory.
With seniors Ricica, Zeedyk, Rhodes and junior Taylor combining for five of the team’s seven hits, veteran leadership has been a key with three sophomores and a junior rounding out the Apache lineup.
"We’ve won district 7 out of 10 years and its been led by a core group of seniors every time that don’t want season to end and rally around their teammates," said Renollet. "We know we’re going go be facing great competition in the regionals just like we did with Wayne Trace and Van Buren."
Van Buren 020 000 1 - 3 6 1
Fairview 202 030 x - 7 7 0
Records: Fairview 23-1, Van Buren 20-4.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Madison Martin (6 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Van Buren) - Anna Durliat single, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. (Fairview) - Allison Rhodes double, home run, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Paige Ricica double; Carrie Zeedyk 2 runs; Lexi Taylor 2 RBIs.
