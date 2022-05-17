High school softball districts are here and there are nine area teams across Divisions II, III and IV looking to punch their tickets to regionals this week.
Here is the outlook for all three divisions as they all prepare for games starting on Tuesday.
DIVISION II
Only two area teams from Division II remain alive in the district semifinals as second-seeded Wauseon and top-seeded Bryan are hoping to keep their seasons alive.
Wauseon (11-6) will play in district semifinals on Wednesday at Genoa High School where they will be tasked with taking down the giant killer of the district in nine seed Port Clinton.
Port Clinton (7-13) came in as the third-lowest seed in the district but rattled off two sectional victories first against the fifth seed Sandusky Perkins in a 6-2 win and second against the third seed Clyde in a 5-4 win.
“In the tournament, you never know, a team might just start shining at the right time and Port Clinton is certainly doing that,” Nick Lavinder, first-year head coach of Wauseon said of the underdogs.
Wauseon has only played one game in the tournament thus far, a 9-4 victory over eighth-seeded Maumee on Friday where sophomore hurler Ella Hageman struck out eight in a complete-game victory and senior Olivia Gigax crushed her second home run of the season.
At the plate that type of hitting from Gigax as well as from their other two seniors at the top of the lineup in Autumn Pelok and Jayli Vasquez will be key on Wednesday and beyond.
Not many in the area have been quite as good as Pelok at getting things started. The Wauseon leadoff hitter is hitting .625 this season and has an on-base percentage of .733. She is also a threat on the basepaths with 12 steals.
Vazquez behind her provides the pop as she leads the team in home runs (four) and RBIs (34) by a large margin.
In the circle, it will be Hageman again. Hageman has started 10 games this season. In those 10 games, Hageman is 8-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 34 strikeouts. Her counterpart Madisyn Ledyard, who dominated pitching duties early in the season is out with an injury so Hageman will be the go-to arm in districts.
“She just needs to continue to throw strikes and trust her defense behind her. She’s done a phenomenal job this year,” Lavinder said.
If the Indians can get by Port Clinton, they’ll play the winner of top-seed Oak Harbor and fourth-seed Toledo St. Ursula on Saturday at noon.
Bryan softball (12-6) will travel up to Ada, Ohio at Ohio Northern University to play in districts. They’ll open with the four seed Elida (13-8) who ousted Defiance in a 5-4 win in district finals.
Two WBL foes in two seed St. Marys (13-6) and three seed Lima Bath (13-12) will battle in the other semifinal.
The Golden Bears will of course be led by their ace in the circle and the 2021 NWOAL Player of the Year Addie Arnold. Arnold is 12-6 with a 1.99 ERA and 226 strikeouts through 116.1 innings this season. She also leads Bryan in batting average (.474), RBIs (21), doubles (6). Marlee Yoder (.444 avg, 21 runs) who is their biggest threat on the basepaths, will also be a key contributor as well.
DIVISION III
With defending Division III state champions Fairview knocked out in sectional finals against Riverdale, Tinora (16-3) and Evergreen (11-9) are the only area DIII team left in the field.
The Rams have their work cut out for them in what is a loaded Holland district. It took a complete game shutout and a three-run bomb from sophomore Scylea Zolman to defeat the four-seed Northern Buckeye Conference product Genoa on Friday.
Tinora could be in line to play the top two NBC teams in district as NBC champions and last year’s district champions Otsego (24-2) will battle it out with the Vikings at the top of the bracket and the Rams will get the second seed Eastwood (21-4) at the bottom. Both semifinals are on Wednesday with Otsego vs. Evergreen starting at 4 p.m. and the championship being played on Friday at 5 p.m.
Zolman as always will be important to the success of the Rams as she’ll have to battle with some heavy hitting lineups while also matching up with some elite pitchers that have the ability to keep Tinora’s lineup at bay.
“We just want to keep Scylea calmed down and make her go one pitch at a time,” Tinora head coach Tony Farichild said of his star pitcher. “She’s a workhorse and she’s prepared. She has played a lot of travel ball throughout the years and I don’t think we are seeing anything that she hasn’t seen through the travel ball years.”
Zolman has posted an almost perfect 15-1 record in 16 games pitched with a 1.41 ERA and 187 strikeouts. At the plate she is a power threat, leading the Rams in home runs (7) and doubles (8). She’s third on the team in RBIs (19).
De’Vona Holmes has been the most consistent hitter for the Rams through the season, leading the team in batting average (.533) and RBIs (27). She also has six long bombs, six doubles and a team second-bes 25 runs scored.
Quinn Horn, the team’s only senior and their four-hole hitter, went down with an injury in their last regular season game against Wayne Trace.
The slugger didn’t play in the sectional final against Genoa but according to Fairchild is “feeling better” and is not completely ruled out for the district tournament.
She’s a big piece to the Rams lineup with six home runs, 22 RBIs, 19 runs scored, six doubles and three triples on the season.
“We’ve talked about it with the girls that no matter what the game is, where you are playing, nothing changes. You are inside the white lines, the bases are still 60 feet apart and the pitcher’s circle is still 43 feet away. So try not to get caught up with the stuff going on around you,” Fairchild said.
In the other game, Evergreen will try to build on their NWOAL title by pulling off an upset over fourth-state ranked Otsego.
The battle between senior pitcher and DII Mercyhurst commit Lexi North and 2022 NWOAL player of the year Macy Chamberlain (.628 avg, 8 home runs, 16 RBIs, 23 runs) for the Vikings will be a sight to see.
Brooklyn Richardson (11-7, 4.56 ERA, 72 strikeouts) will likely get the ball in the circle for Evergreen.
DIVISION IV
Division IV will be the most active division for area teams.
All four teams in the Bryan district are in area coverage with top seed and reigning district champs Hilltop (21-5) will take on sixth seeded Ayersville (6-12) while second seed Antwerp (10-4) will take on third seeded Edgerton (10-10). Both games will be played on Tuesday with the first game starting at 5 p.m. The finals are on Friday at 5 p.m.
The Cadets are the favorite in part because of a loaded lineup that features three of the top five leaders in runs scored in the area.
Senior Lana Baker leads Hilltop in almost every statistical category including home runs (13) and RBIs (65). Both of those stats are tops in the area. She also leads the Cadets in the circle with 173 strikeouts and a 1.38 ERA.
For Ayersville to stay with the talented Cadets, they’ll need a strong showing from their ace Hailey Johnson in the circle (5-8, 4.34 ERA, 97 strikeouts, 25 walks) and at the plate (.426 avg, 6 doubles, 18 RBIs).
In the other game, Antwerp will look to lead on their experience as five of the six seniors on this team played a role in the Archer squad that won a state championship as freshmen. They were just freshmen on that team, but now head coach Krista Ordway will lean on them to help get them back to regionals.
“The experience will definitely help settle a lot of nerves from some of the underclassmen that we have but I think our seniors still get as nervous as anybody else does in the bigger games but once they get settled down, they know what the big moments feel like,” Ordway said.
Leading that charge at the plate will be seniors Astianna Coppes (.622 avg, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 27 RBIs), Sam Rigsby (.500 avg, 8 doubles), Lauren Schuller (.422 avg, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 10 RBIs, 16 SBs), who all started on that state championship team.
Senior Emerson Litzenberg (5-3, 40.1 innings, 25 strikeouts, 2.78 ERA) and sophomore Lydia Krouse (5-1, 45 innings, 30 strikeouts, 2.06 ERA) will be a part of a two-punch attack in the circle.
Edgerton on the other hand is led by a very young team that include freshmen Corinne Cape (.397 avg, 16 RBIs, 16 run, 8 doubles) and Casey Everetts (.387 avg, 17 RBIs, 16 runs, 4 home runs). Everetts leads the team in home runs and RBIs. The two youngsters are tied for the team lead in runs scored.
In the circle the Bulldogs will be led by a senior in Ashlyn Sleesman (8-6, 83 innings, 76 strikeouts, 5.23 ERA).
Wayne Trace (17-5) is the top seed in the Elida district where like Wauseon, they’ll have to take on an underdog in nine seed Lima Central Catholic who upset the fifth seed Columbus Grove in a 12-0 sectional finals victory.
“I think they are playing their best ball that they have played all year and you want to be playing your best at this time of year,” Raiders head coach Amber Showalter said of the Thunderbirds. “We have to be ready and prepared for them to make a run and be able to respond.”
The Raiders are led by a huge group of sophomores that includes their ace pitcher Logen Bland (94.2 innings, 63 strikeouts, 2.59 ERA) and their leading hitter Kaitlin Slade (.516 avg, 12 doubles, 5 home runs, 32 RBIs).
“We just have to play softball like we know how to play softball and know that we are in districts and there are no easy games left.”
If Wayne Trace can get by LCC on Tuesday at 4 p.m., they’ll play the winner of two seed North Baltimore and three seed Leipsic on Friday at 5 p.m.
