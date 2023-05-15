BRYAN — When it mattered most in a Division IV district semifinal, Ayersville softball was able to come through en route to a 6-3 win over Hilltop from Recreation Park in Bryan on Monday, preventing a young Cadets squad from heading to their third-straight regional tournament.
But make no mistake, this Pilots team, which heads to their first district final since 2019, is young too and one doesn’t have to look far to figure that out.
Just look to the pitcher’s circle and at the catcher position, both freshman, and both who played pivotal roles in this game.
First, after freshman Pilot hurler Kendra Waldron gave up two runs in the first inning to a Hilltop squad which was averaging nine runs per contest coming in, she was able to settle down, only allowing one run and five hits over the next six innings to earn the win in the circle.
“I expected some nerves tonight with a freshman catcher and a freshman pitcher. I didn’t expect two runs of nerves but the girls responded,” Ayersville head coach Bill Zartman said. “Offensively I know that we can do what we need to do, so if we get down a couple of runs, I’m not too concerned.”
Waldron didn’t come into the season as the Pilots’ ace, with her sister in junior Taylor Waldron eating up a lot of the early-season innings, but by the end of the season the younger Waldron become the ace and owns a 2.45 earned run average along with a area fifth-best 142 strikeouts.
“Coming into the season with Kendra, I was worried about her mentality, her mental toughness. But she’s grown so much over the last year and to be honest with you I just let her go because she handles herself on her own,”l Zartman said. “She reels herself in plus she’s got an older sister on the field too. But she does a great job bringing herself in because she knows what she expects of herself.”
Then, at the plate, freshman catcher Aeriel Brown, who is third in the Crescent-News area in batting average (.593), broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the fifth inning with her area-best sixth triple, driving none other than her pitcher Waldron who led off the inning with a single. Waldron would have a three-hit day as she and Brown would both come across to score twice.
“She’s got great plate coverage. She can hit the ball anywhere on the field and her confidence is high,” Zartman said of Brown. “She just goes up and does her thing and we let her and good things happen. That triple got us boosted for the rest of the game.”
The Pilots were able to get an insurance run, scoring on a wild pitch in the sixth inning following an intentional walk of Brown with first base open to load the bases.
Waldron continued to mow down Cadet hitters too, setting down the Hilltop side in the top of six with just 10 pitches, and then in the seventh, after Hilltop got two two-out baserunners, saw freshman second baseman Allison Eldridge make a diving catch to end the game.
Hilltop’s first two runs came across with a Giada Rising RBI single to drive in Brooklyn Kuszmaul, who led off the game with a single. Then, Sophie Graham, who reached via an error, came around to score on a wild pitch.
Ayersville responded with three runs in the bottom of the first, the go-ahead run coming off the bat of Mabel McGuire on a single and the other two coming on botched first and third plays by the Cadets.
Hilltop was able to tie the game in the top of five on a Shealyn Brown two-out single before the Pilots took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth.
“I knew we were going to be young coming in and this had the potential to be a rough year and at times it was,” Hilltop head coach Tom Schaper, who’s Cadet squad was looking for a third-straight district title this season, said. “I think both times we played Ayersville we had a couple of our worst defensive games and that happens with a young team … but the girls didn’t give up and in the end, I know that we’re going to be a great team next year.”
The Pilots move on to play Edgerton on Thursday back at Bryan in district finals.
The top-seeded Bulldogs won the first game in five innings with a 10-0 defeat of third-seeded and co-Buckeye Border Conference champions Montpelier.
The game was capitalized by a two-run inside the park home run from Edgerton freshman Alivia Farnham, which gave Edgerton the last two runs they needed to enforce the run rule. But obviously the Bulldogs had already built a hefty lead long before that with three runs in each of the first two innings and two in the fourth.
Corinne Cape was stellar on the day, throwing a four-hit, seven-strikeout shutout to go along with a three-hit day at the plate that included two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. The Bulldogs also got a three hit day from Ella Miller as well.
The first pitch for that game between the top two seeds in the Bryan district will come at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Edgerton won their league contest with the Pilots 2-1 all the way back on April 11.
“They are a fundamentally sound team, they’ve got a good pitcher, they’ve got good seniors. So you have to respect that right away,” Zartman said of Edgerton. “ Marchetta always does a really great job with her girls so I expect a really good game out of it.”
Montpelier 000 00 — 0 4 1
Edgerton 330 22 — 10 9 1
Records: Edgerton 18-6, Montpelier 15-8.
Winning pitcher: Corinne Cape (5 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Bianca Phongphiou (1.1 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Madelyn Hopper.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) — 4 singles. (Edgerton) — Corinne Cape single, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Ella Miler 3 singles; Alivia Farnham home run, 2 RBIs; Lola Giesige 2 runs; Casey Everetts 2 runs.
Hilltop 200 010 0 — 3 6 6
Ayersville 300 021 x — 6 9 3
Records: Ayersville 15-6, Hilltop 16-9.
Winning pitcher: Kendra Waldron (7 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 6 hits, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Giada Rising (6 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 9 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) — 6 singles. (Ayersville) — Kendra Waldron 3 singles, 2 runs; Aeriel Brown double, 2 runs.
