MAUMEE – Lexi North kept Evergreen off the board, plus she drove in three runs offensively as Otsego blanked Evergreen 4-0 in a Division III district semifinal Monday at Rolf Park in Maumee.

After four scoreless innings, the Knights were able to break through with three runs in the fifth. They added an insurance run in the sixth.

Evergreen ends the season at 15-9.

Evergreen 000 000 0 – 0 2 0

Otsego      000 031 x – 4 6 0

Records: Evergreen 15-9, Otsego 23-3.

Winning pitcher: Lexi North (7 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 14 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Breanna Huffman (6 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 10 strikeouts).

Leading hitters: (Otsego) – Lexi North 3 RBIs.

