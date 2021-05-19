LIMA — After a trio of big hits from Van Buren tightened up an early Fairview lead in the fourth inning, the No. 7 Apaches found themselves in a closer battle than anticipated in Tuesday’s Division III district semifinal at Lima Bath.
Try telling that to sophomore pitcher Paige Ricica, who shut down the Black Knights over the final four frames and added a pair of doubles at the dish to lift the Apaches to an 8-2 victory and one win away from the program’s fourth trip to regionals since 2016.
Ricica allowed just three baserunners in that span, keeping Van Buren (21-5) off the scoreboard while the Apaches (23-1) rattled off three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for the cushion needed to send the program to Friday’s district final against Riverdale (22-4), which knocked off top-seeded Elmwood 8-6 in the first semifinal at Bath.
“(Van Buren’s) hitters made some adjustments and had some nice swings and I think we panicked a little bit and got a little bit nervous,” admitted Apache skipper Staci Renollet of the fourth-inning flurry from Van Buren that saw a leadoff solo homer by Madison Martin, a Maddie Pawlak double to the left field corner and an RBI single that trimmed Fairview’s lead to 3-2. “The great thing is, we ended up and scored five in the next two innings and got back into playing the kind of game that we’re used to playing.”
“As for Paige, she seems like a veteran the way she handles herself, but she’s only a sophomore. She doesn’t get rattled but considering she didn’t have her freshman year, this is her first year of varsity competition and at the district level, she pitched a heck of a game.”
Senior Cassie Mavis, part of a six-player contingent of senior veterans on the Apache roster, got the fifth inning started with a bunt single. Fellow senior Kiersten Cline followed by drawing her second hit-by-pitch of the day to set the table for a third senior to come up big.
Designated hitter Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck ripped a double off the left field fence to score both Mavis and Cline and put Fairview up 5-2 with a little more breathing room.
“(Emerald’s) another four-year starter and she’s come up with a lot of RBI, and some huge RBI in pivotal games when we really need them,” said Renollet. “I think that’s definitely a strength of our team, wherever we are in the lineup, we’ve got different girls that can use speed, baserunning and some pop and can help us put runs on the board.”
Two batters later, Ricica helped out her own cause by connecting on a Martin pitch for an RBI double to center.
In the sixth, a one-out screamer of a line drive by senior shortstop Anna Ankney set the table for a run of three straight base hits for the Apaches. The last of the three was an RBI single by Cline to third to boost the lead to 7-2 before senior catcher Olivia Ricica capped the scoring with an RBI groundout.
The game started out in dominant fashion for Fairview with Ricica striking out six over the first three innings while Fairview clubbed a leadoff double to start the first inning, scoring a pair of runs in the opening frame and adding another in the second on an RBI double from junior Alyssa Merritt to follow a leadoff double by Ricica.
The game ended in unorthodox fashion as a two-out fly ball in the seventh inning off the bat of Belle Miller drifted towards the fence down the third-base line. Cline followed the ball and crashed into the fence in an attempt to make the catch. The collision resulted in an injury to Cline’s ankle and the ball to pop out of her glove but with Ankney backing up the play, the latter grabbed the loose softball before it hit the ground to secure the final out and the district semifinal win.
The win propels the Apaches to the district finals for the third straight season, this time against Riverdale. The victor in Friday’s Lima Bath District champinoship game will take on the winner of the Maumee District final between No. 9 Otsego and Eastwood in a D-III regional semifinal at Elida on Wednesday, May 26 at 2 p.m.
Van Buren 000 200 0 - 2 4 0
Fairview 210 032 x - 8 10 1
Records: Fairview 23-1, Van Buren 21-5.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madison Martin (6 innings, 8 runs, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Van Buren) - Emily Stall single, double; Madison Martin home run; Maddie Pawlak double. (Fairview) - Paige Ricica 2 doubles; Anna Ankney single, double; Kiersten Cline 2 singles; Cassie Mavis 2 singles; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck double; Alyssa Merritt double.
