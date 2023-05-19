LIMA — It just wasn't to be for Defiance softball on Thursday as Lima Bath enacted their revenge for the Bulldogs' 8-7 Western Buckeye League win earlier this season with a 4-2 triumph over DHS in a Division II district semifinal from Racer Field in Lima.
The Bulldogs' which saw their bats come alive all season en route to their eighth WBL title in program history, couldn't find enough firepower on this day as Bath saw Kyree Strumbaugh and Madi Edelbrock combine to keep DHS under three runs for the sixth time this season.
The volume of hits wasn't the problem for Defiance on the day, rather, it was their inability to come up with clutch hits, as they left eight runners on the basepaths and notched nine hits in the loss.
No inning exemplified this more than the second as after Bath had jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an error by the Bulldogs, Defiance had a response brewing in the bottom of the second.
With a run in already on a Taighen Zipfel RBI single, the Bulldogs had the bases loaded with just one out. And at this point, Bath head coach Britt Lauck utilized a short leash, pulling starter Strumbaugh from the game in favor of Edelbrock.
The change worked like a charm, as Edelbrock induced a strikeout and an inning-ending groundout to second to keep the Wildkittens in front.
"We didn't come up with big hits when we needed to," Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said. "And that's part of the game right there ... we knew we needed to put the ball in play and get some big hits and we didn't come up with them. Last time we played them we did and tonight we didn't."
And though the change of pace in the circle clearly seemed to work for Bath, with Edelbrock putting up four-straight scoreless innings after entering the game, Parrish didn't believe it played a big factor.
"They definitely kept us off balance with their pitching, but I don't think that played into it a whole lot," Parrish said of the switch. "A pitcher is a pitcher, you just adjust to whoever they throw ... we made some good adjustments, we hit the ball hard right at some people."
Bath got two insurance runs in the fifth inning, both off of solo home runs from Anne Oliver and Claire Armentraut and both of which had three hits in the game.
Meanwhile, Defiance struggled to create any sense of danger for the Wildkittens, only putting a runner in scoring position once between innings three and six.
Defiance starter Zipfel held Bath scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings, and with only three outs remaining in their season, the Bulldogs made one last attempt to get back in the game.
Bella Gutierrez reached via an error and would come around to score on an Ayvah Cullen double, her third hit of the contest, putting Cullen at second and bringing up Vida Casarez to the plate, who represented the tying run.
But on the first pitch she saw, Casarez lined the ball right at the shortstop for the final out of the season for Defiance.
The out marked a bittersweet end to what was a revival of a season for the Bulldogs, as they got back on top of the league with a perfect 9-0 record for the first time since 2019 and returned to districts for the first time since 2018. They finish the season 18-5.
"I couldn't be more proud of them in terms of the goals that we set before the season," Parrish said. "We wanted to be competitive in the league and give ourselves a chance to win it and they definitely did that ... unfortunately it came down to a couple of hits and some dropped balls. But hats off to Bath, we always get into good battles and good luck to them on Saturday."
Cullen, a sophomore that led the team this season in batting average, doubles and RBIs, put up yet another bright season and did not disappoint in her final game of the season, going 3-for-4 with a double.
"She plays a lot of travel ball so she's been on big stages before but it is different playing with your teammates and your schoolmates on this stage," Parrish said. "So it was good for her to get this experience and there is definitely work to be done with the girls that are coming back."
The Bulldogs graduate three seniors in Elizabeth Hoffman, Lindsay Roth and Talya Escamilla, each of which left their mark in bringing Defiance softball back to the forefront.
And though they might not be back in Defiance blue next season, they leave the program in a good place.
"The program is back," Parrish said. "We are going to be competitive. We've got some young ladies that want to work hard so Defiance softball is going to be back and be around for a few years."
Bath moves on to play top-seeded and seventh state-ranked Bryan in district finals for a second-straight season after they were able to down Napoleon 6-0 in the first game of the day from the University of Northwest Ohio.
It was yet another stellar game from freshman phenom Thea Staten in the circle gave as she gave up two hits and struck out 15 in the complete game win. She set down 17-straight batters from the end of the first inning until the seventh and struck out eight of the nine batters she saw from innings four to six.
She also had a two-RBI day at the plate, driving in two with a double in a four-run fifth inning.
Napoleon freshman hurler Arianna Kiessling battled gamely as well, keeping the game scoreless through three and not allowing a hit until the third inning. But the Golden Bears broke through with a run in the fourth on a Mylie Vollmer suicide squeeze bunt attempt that saw Josey Arnold slide in safely at home.
The Golden Bears then followed that up with four-straight hits to start the fifth, including Staten's two-RBI double and an RBI single from Caitlin DeWitt as well. Kailee Thiel drove in the last run on an RBI groundout.
Bryan got one more run in the bottom of the sixth on an Ella Voigt groundout and that proved to be all she wrote as though Jadyn Wilcox found green to end Staten's putout streak, the Golden Bears turned a 1-3 double play, doubling the runner up at first to end the game.
Bryan will go for a second-straight regional appearance with a rematch of last year's district final against Bath back at Racer Field in Lima on Saturday at noon.
Bryan 6, Napoleon 0
Napoleon 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
Bryan 000 141 0 x - 6 7 0
Records: Bryan 22-1, Napoleon 7-16
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (7 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 15 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Arianna Kiessling (6 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Jadyn Wilcox 2 singles. (Bryan) - Josey Arnold triple; Thea Staten double, 2 RBIs; Mackenzie Blevins double; Ella Voigt 2 singles.
Lima Bath 4, Defiance 2
Lima Bath 200 020 0 - 4 10 2
Defiance 010 000 1 - 2 9 1
Records: Lima Bath 11-14; Defiance 18-5
Winning pitcher: Kyree Strumbaugh (1.1 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Madi Edelbrock.
Losing pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 10 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Lima Bath) - Claire Arementraut home run, 2 singles, 2 runs; Anne Oliver home run, double, single. (Defiance) - Ayvah Cullen double, 2 singles.
