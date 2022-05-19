Division II Districts
At UNOH
Bryan 4, Elida 3
LIMA — Bryan’s Caitlyn DeWitt ripped a two-run go-ahead single in the bottom of the sixth inning to complete a comeback for the Golden Bears in a 4-3 Division II district semifinal win over Elida.
DeWitt scored the first run for the Bears in the fifth inning on a Kierstyn Bherns base hit. Bryan will take on Lima Bath in a noon district final on Saturday at UNOH in Lima in a rematch of a 12-4 Bath win in the regular season.
Elida 000 210 0 - 3
Bryan 000 013 x - 4
Records: Bryan 15-6, Elida 15-9.
Winning pitcher: Addison Arnold (7 innings, 3 runs, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Kylie Biglow (6 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Elida) - Lacie Moening 2 singles; E Irons 2 singles. (Bryan) - Caitlyn DeWitt 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Genoa District
Wauseon 6, Port Clinton 4
GENOA — Wauseon senior Olivia Gigax connected for a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Indians rallied for a 6-4 win over Port Clinton in D-II district semifinal action.
The Indians plated a pair of runs to force extra innings after Port Clinton took a 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh. Ella Hageman went the distance for Wauseon, striking out 16 as the Indians scored all six of their runs in the fifth inning or later.
The win propels Wauseon to the D-II district finals at Genoa on Saturday at noon against top-seeded Oak Harbor.
Port Clinton 200 001 10 - 4 6 0
Wauseon 000 020 22 - 6 8 1
Records: Wauseon 14-6, Port Clinton 8-15.
Winning pitcher: Ella Hageman (8 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 16 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ashton Sanchez.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Autum Pelok 2 singles; Olivia Gigax home run, 2 RBIs.
Division III
Holland District
Otsego 7, Evergreen 1
HOLLAND — Otsego topped Evergreen in a Division III district semifinal 7-1 on Thursday, pushing themselves to the district finals.
Lexi North pitched a three-hit gem, allowing only one hit in the game and striking out 12. Evergreen’s Brooklyn Richardson gave up seven runs on 12 hits in the loss. Joscelyn Schuster had the only RBI on a single for the Vikings.
Summer Berry and Makayla Dingledine both hit home runs for the Knights.
Evergreen 000 100 0 - 1 4 3
Otsego 102 310 0 - 7 11 0
Records: Otsego 26-2, Evergreen 12-10
Winning Pitcher: Lexi North (7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing Pitcher: Brooklyn Richardson (6 innings, 11 hits, 7 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Otsego) - Summer Berry home run, single, 3 runs; Riley Rowe double, 2 singles, 2 runs; Lexi North double, 3 RBIs; Makayla Dingledine home run; Ashtyn Gregory double; Riley Miller double.
