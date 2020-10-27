MILLBURY — An early goal by Napoleon gave the Wildcats all the confidence they needed as they downed Wauseon 2-1 in a Division II boys soccer district semifinal Monday at Lake.
“Other than our last playoff game, we havn’t scored the first goal of the game since I believe our third game of the season,” said Napoleon coach Chris DelFavero. “Getting that goal gave us a lot of confidence.”
Napoleon scored quick, getting a goal from Devon Boettner off a turnover with 37:04 to play in the first half.
“We got over the hump of giving up goals in the first five minutes, but then tonight it happened,” said Wauseon coach Casey Elson. “Tonight, we came out really flat in the first half. It really showed. If you don’t bring the intensity, you are going to be on your heels.”
That lead would hold, as the Wildcats outshot the Indians 9-2 in the first half.
Wauseon’s first shot of the game came with 16:22 left in the half, when Benicio Torres blasted a shot just over the crossbar.
The second half was a different story. Wauseon had eight corner kicks and used that to get five shots on goal, but could not find the back of the net.
“Early in the second half, they really put some pressure on us,” admitted DelFavero. “We withstood that and getting that second goal was huge.”
The Indians came out right awayt and attacked the net, but could not break through.
“Sometimes that happens,” admitted Elson. “I thought in the past few games we were becoming that team that finishes most of those shots. Tonight, it did not go our way.”
The best shot for the Indians came with 24 minutes left to play. One of the corner kicks came in to Eli Delgado, who headed the ball right on the net. However, Napoleon keeper Michael Gallagher was in position to make the save and it kept the Indians off the scoreboard.
“Our goalkeeper did what he needed to do,” added DeFavero. “He played a heck of a game today. He really matured as a keeper today.”
Napoleon tacked on a second goal when Chase Sherman cleaned up a header with 20:55 left to play.
Both teams had one final chance in the contest. With 13:40 left to play, Gallagher again stepped up and kept Wauseon off the board. Napoleon’s final chance to score came with 10 minutes left, when Nick Bunke sent a bouncing that hit the bottom of the crossbar on a bounce but stayed out of the net.
Wauseon did get a goal when Napoleon tallied an own goal with 18 seconds left to play.
Napoleon returns to Lake on Thursday at 5 p.m. to play in the district final.
At Lake
Napoleon 2, Wauseon 1
Napoleon (7-10-1) – Goals: Devin Boettner, Chase Sherman. Shots: 15. Saves: Michael Gallagher 7. Corners: 1.
Wauseon (15-2-1) – Goals: Napoleon own goal. Shots: 7. Saves: Easton Delgado 13. Corners: 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.