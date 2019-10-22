MILLBURY — Napoleon advanced to a district final while Bryan was knocked out in a Division II district boys soccer doubleheader Monday at Lake.
In the lidlifter, Bryan was blanked by Toledo Central Catholic 3-0. Napoleon captured the nightcap 2-0 over Oak Harbor.
Luis Kaindlstorfer and Devin Boettner netted goals for the Wildcats.
Napoleon and Toledo CC will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. at Lake for the district title.
Toledo CC 3, Bryan 0
Toledo CC (13-4-1) - Goals: Peters 2, Tishler.
Bryan (9-2-7) - No stats.
Napoleon 2, Oak Harbor 0
Napoleon (10-6-3) - Goals: Luis Kaindlstorfer, Devin Boettner.
Oak Harbor (14-3-1) - No stats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.