MILLBURY — Napoleon advanced to a district final while Bryan was knocked out in a Division II district boys soccer doubleheader Monday at Lake.

In the lidlifter, Bryan was blanked by Toledo Central Catholic 3-0. Napoleon captured the nightcap 2-0 over Oak Harbor.

Luis Kaindlstorfer and Devin Boettner netted goals for the Wildcats.

Napoleon and Toledo CC will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. at Lake for the district title.

Toledo CC 3, Bryan 0

Toledo CC (13-4-1) - Goals: Peters 2, Tishler.

Bryan (9-2-7) - No stats.

Napoleon 2, Oak Harbor 0

Napoleon (10-6-3) - Goals: Luis Kaindlstorfer, Devin Boettner.

Oak Harbor (14-3-1) - No stats.

