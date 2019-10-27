METAMORA - Archbold freshman Leah McQuade was able to come up with another big goal in the district tournament, scoring the only goal of the game with 8:26 to play to lift the Bluestreaks past Swanton 1-0 in a Division III girls soccer district final on a rainy Saturday at Evergreen.
After the game moved into a stalemate, Archbold grabbed the lead when McQuade was able to chip in a shot ahead of the Swanton keeper thanks to a pass from Regan Ramirez.
"It was just textbook soccer today," Archbold assistant coach Jen Kidder. "That pass from Regan and Leah making the run was phenomenal. You could see it building up."
Swanton was held to five shots, but made the most of the opportunities. Alaina Pelland had a shot from the corner late in the first half, but it couldn't find the back of the net. Midway through the second half, Aricka Lutz had a free kick punched up and over the goal by Archbold keeper Reagan Kohler.
"We had a target forward and we were trying to get her the ball,"said Swanton coach Jim Dickman. "In the first half we were against the wind and in the second half, we just didn't have the opportunities."
The Bulldogs kept Archbold from getting a real serious threat in the first half.
"Our defense is tough," added Dickman. "All but one is back for next year. I'm excited about that."
Archbold finished with an 8-6 advantage in shots on goal.
"We've got four tremendous people back there," Kidder said of the Archbold defense. "Reagan Kohler came up with some huge saves."
Archbold advances to play in a regional semifinal Tuesday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.