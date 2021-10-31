LAKE — Abby Smith found the net with 29:51 left in the second half for Wauseon in Saturday’s Division II district final against Oak Harbor but the Rockets’ Remi Gregory booted in a loose ball in front of the net with 17 seconds left in regulation to send Oak Harbor to regionals with a 2-1 victory.

Smith’s goal, which came off an assist from Kadence Carroll, was the first goal scored against Oak Harbor in the postseason this year. Wauseon bows out with a 14-3-2 record on the year.

In other soccer action, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Mackenzie Recker scored with 11:52 left in regulation to propel the Titans to the regional tournament with a 1-0 win over Archbold in D-III district play while in D-III boys district action at Kalida, the Big Green were lifted to regionals with an overtime goal by Preston Mansfield, defeating Kalida 1-0.

Girls Soccer

Division II Districts

At Lake

Oak Harbor 2, Wauseon 1

Wauseon (14-3-2) - Goal: Abby Smith. Assist: Kadence Carroll.

Oak Harbor (14-3-3) - Goals: Hannah Schulte, Remi Gregory.

Division III Districts

At Evergreen

Ottawa-Glandorf 1, Archbold 0

Archbold (8-8-3) - No statistics.

Ottawa-Glandorf (18-1) - Goal: Mackenzie Recker.

Boys Soccer

Division III Districts

At Kalida

Ottoville 1, Kalida 0

Ottoville (12-2-5) - Goal: Preston Mansfield.

Kalida (10-7-3) - No statistics.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments