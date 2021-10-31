LAKE — Abby Smith found the net with 29:51 left in the second half for Wauseon in Saturday’s Division II district final against Oak Harbor but the Rockets’ Remi Gregory booted in a loose ball in front of the net with 17 seconds left in regulation to send Oak Harbor to regionals with a 2-1 victory.
Smith’s goal, which came off an assist from Kadence Carroll, was the first goal scored against Oak Harbor in the postseason this year. Wauseon bows out with a 14-3-2 record on the year.
In other soccer action, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Mackenzie Recker scored with 11:52 left in regulation to propel the Titans to the regional tournament with a 1-0 win over Archbold in D-III district play while in D-III boys district action at Kalida, the Big Green were lifted to regionals with an overtime goal by Preston Mansfield, defeating Kalida 1-0.
Girls Soccer
Division II Districts
At Lake
Oak Harbor 2, Wauseon 1
Wauseon (14-3-2) - Goal: Abby Smith. Assist: Kadence Carroll.
Oak Harbor (14-3-3) - Goals: Hannah Schulte, Remi Gregory.
Division III Districts
At Evergreen
Ottawa-Glandorf 1, Archbold 0
Archbold (8-8-3) - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (18-1) - Goal: Mackenzie Recker.
Boys Soccer
Division III Districts
At Kalida
Ottoville 1, Kalida 0
Ottoville (12-2-5) - Goal: Preston Mansfield.
Kalida (10-7-3) - No statistics.
