MILLBURY — Napoleon had trouble finding offense as the Wildcats were blanked by Toledo Central Catholic 3-0 in a Division II boys soccer district final played at Lake.

The Irish took a 1-0 lead on a goal with 12:44 to play in the first half. The game stayed that way until the final 19 minutes, when Toledo CC scored twice to pull away.

The Wildcats finish the season with a record of 10-7-3.

