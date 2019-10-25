MILLBURY — Napoleon had trouble finding offense as the Wildcats were blanked by Toledo Central Catholic 3-0 in a Division II boys soccer district final played at Lake.
The Irish took a 1-0 lead on a goal with 12:44 to play in the first half. The game stayed that way until the final 19 minutes, when Toledo CC scored twice to pull away.
The Wildcats finish the season with a record of 10-7-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.