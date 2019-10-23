METAMORA — Leah McQuade sent home the game-winner with 6:19 left in overtime as Archbold shutout Evergreen, 1-0, in the D-III district semifinal on Tuesday night.

In the early matchup, Swanton needed two overtimes but Alaina Pelland sent home the game winner for the Bulldogs, 3-2, to stun Ottawa-Glandorf.

Swanton and Archbold will battle on Saturday for the district final.

At Ottoville, Kalida shutout Coldwater 1-0 to advance to the district finals. Kenzie Fortman scored the lone goal for Kalida while Bailey Whitehead stopped eight shots in the net.

The Wildcats will battle Spencerville, after the Bearcats earned their first ever trip to the finals defeating Lima Central Catholic, 3-0.

At Evergreen

Archbold 1, Evergreen 0 (OT)

Archbold (13-1-3) — Goal: Leah McQuade. Shots: 9. Corners: 5.

Evergreen (9-8) — Shots: 5. Corners: 1.

Swanton 3,

Ottawa-Glandorf 2 (2 OT)

Swanton (11-5-2) — Goals: Alaina Pelland, Aricka Lutz, Averie Lutz. Shots: 19. Corners: 9.

Ottawa-Glandorf (8-10-1) — Goals: Lauren Siefker, Kelsey Erford. Assist: Clara Beach. Shots: 15. Corners: 11.

At Ottoville

Kalida 1, Coldwater 0

Kalida (12-6) — Goal: Kenzie Fortman. Assist: Maddie Langhals Saves: Bailey Whitehead 8.

Coldwater (11-6-1) — No statistics.

