District soccer action picks up this week around the area as boys and girls soccer teams prepare for a chance to advance to the regional.
Playing tonight, girls soccer starts with a Division III tournament at Evergreen. The Vikings are in the field, along with Archbold, Swanton and Ottawa-Glandorf.
“For the Evergreen community, it’s great that we can host,” said Evergreen coach Josh Radel.
Swanton (11-4-2) and Ottawa-Glandorf (8-9-1) play in the opener at 5 p.m., with the nightcap being Archbold (13-1-3) and Evergreen (9-7).
“You have four really strong teams,” added Radel. “Swanton doesn’t surprise me with their 1-2-3 punch.”
Both games are rematches of games played in the regular season. Swanton claimed a 4-3 win over the Titans on Aug. 19 while Archbold rolled over Evergreen 7-0 to close the regular season on Oct. 10.
“We were down 2-0 at halftime and decided on what we were going to do in the second half,” Radel said on the meeting with the Bluestreaks. “With a district semifinal, our mindset is different.”
Kalida plays in a Division III district at Ottoville. The Wildcats (11-6) face Coldwater (11-5-1) in the nightcap. The opener at 5 p.m. has Spencerville (14-3) going up against Lima Central Catholic (8-9).
The Wildcats come in winners of six of their last seven contests. The lone loss was a 7-0 game to Ottawa-Glandorf.
Spencerville has played well over the second half of the season. The Bearcats come in on an eight game winning streak, and have allowed five goals in that span.
Division II will play Wednesday, with games being held at Lake and Elida. The opener at Lake at 5:30 p.m. pits Napoleon (7-8-2) against Oak Harbor (12-4-1).
Napoleon reached the district thanks to a 12-0 win over an undermanned Rogers squad.
“Anything can happen in the tournament,” said Napoleon coach Mike Murphy. “We talk about how anything can happen during the tournament. You can outshoot someone 25-1 and they beat you 1-0 because their goalkeeper had a good game. We’re taking it one game at a time.”
They will now face an Oak Harbor team than needed overtime to defeat Port Clinton, 2-1, in the sectional final. The Rockets are led by Hannah Schulte, who has scored 26 of the team’s 43 goals.
“Oak Harbor is a very good technical team,” added Murphy. “We watched some game film of them. We have a little bit of an idea on how they play the game.”
Meanwhile, action at Elida begins at 5 p.m. with Bryan (8-7-2) taking on Lima Bath (13-4). Two more teams from the WBL, Kenton (11-4-2) and Celina (12-2-3) will follow.
Division III boys district games will also be played Wednesday at Ottawa Hills. The opener at 5 p.m. has Swanton (11-5-1) taking on the host Green Bears (13-2-2), while the nightcap features Archbold (12-4-1) battling Maumee Valley Country Day (14-2-1).
“The top four teams (from the sectional) made it through,” Archbold coach Sean Stewart said of the district field. “Ottawa Hills comes in as one of the best teams in the state. Maumee Valley has had a fantastic season.”
Ottawa Hills comes in as the top-ranked team in the state.
Maumee Valley is led by Cameron Kamiski (15 goals), Nate Smith (14) and Finn Corcoran (13). The Hawks have allowed eight goals all season, with five coming in its two losses.
“We have to make sure we are prepared for the counterattack,” Stewart said of defending the Hawks. “We need to make sure we have the right people back.”
Kalida will host a Division III boys district with quite a bit of Putnam County flair as the Wildcats (12-4-1) will battle Lima Central Catholic (9-9) and Ottoville (15-1-1) faces Continental (11-5-1).
The Wildcats blanked Spencerville 7-0 in a sectional final. Ottoville defeated Continental 2-0 at Continental on Sept. 9.
