Regional tickets were punched Saturday afternoon as a trio of local squads kept their postseason hopes alive with Division III district championship victories.
On the girls side, Archbold needed an extra session but the Bluestreak ladies prevailed in overtime 2-1 against Ottawa-Glandorf for the program’s fourth straight district championship and fifth in seven years.
Addison Moyer netted the game winner off a set piece late in the first OT session for Archbold (14-1-4, No. 16 Division III), which will take on Eastwood (17-2, No. 5 D-III) in regional action at Eastwood on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Emma Hall scored the other goal for the Streaks, which had to rebound after surrendering a game-tying score from O-G (12-4-3) late in the second half.
In other D-III action, Kalida battled past Ottoville for a 1-0 triumph, thanks to a score from Kathryn Siebeneck.
Brenna Smith recorded the assist on the game-winner for the Wildcats (10-8-1), which will take on No. 10 Liberty-Benton in a D-III regional semifinal at L-B. The Archbold-Eastwood and L-B-Kalida winners will meet Saturday at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined with a regional title on the line.
On the boys pitch, Rhenn Armey put Continental on his back, recording a hat trick for the Pirates in a 3-0 victory over Putnam County League rival and two-time defending district champ Kalida.
Two of Armey’s three scores came in the second half, propelling the Pirates (15-4) to a D-III regional semifinal at Riverdale on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will play either Ottawa Hills or Kidron Central Christian for a regional title Saturday at 7 p.m.
Division III Districts
Boys
At Kalida
Continental 3, Kalida 0
Kalida (7-10-2) - No statistics.
Continental (15-4) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 3.
Girls
At Evergreen
Archbold 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 1 (OT)
Ottawa-Glandorf (12-4-3) - No statistics.
Archbold (14-1-4) - Goals: Emma Hall, Addison Moyer.
At Ottoville
Kalida 1, Ottoville 0
Kalida (10-8-1) - Goal: Kathryn Siebeneck. Assist: Brenna Smith. Shots: 11. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 6.
Ottoville (10-5-2) - Shots: 6. Saves: Madison Hoersten 10.
