MAUMEE — Tickets to the state gymnastics championships were punched Friday at Exceleration Center in Maumee as area gymnasts competed in district action.
Perrysburg won the overall team meet with 139.9 points, advancing to the state team competition with a bevy of area individuals moving on as well.
Antwerp freshman twin sisters Hannah and Brooke Molitor earned state spots as the former finished first on bars and second in the all-around while the latter was second on bars. Both earned spots on the all-district team for their efforts.
Patrick Henry senior Hailee Baird qualified for the state meet with a fifth-place effort on the floor exercise and 8.95 score to nab the final qualifying spot.
“I’m extremely proud of these girls and their performance today, especially on beam,” said PH head coach Darcy Krassow, who was also named district Coach of the Year. “That event has been our Achilles’ heel all year until today, where it was one of our strongest events.
“(Baird) nailed her new, higher-difficulty routine today, which now sends her on to state. She truly deserves this state spot ... she has put the time and sweat in during the off-season and has worked for this for so many years.”
A pair of Liberty Center gymnasts earned state bids as well. Liberty Center senior Sam Engler was fourth on beam with an 8.95 while sophomore Calla Oelkrug was three spots better, winning the beam event with a 9.25.
The state championships will be held at Hilliard Bradley High School on Friday and Saturday, March 5-6.
The team championships will be held Friday afternoon, beginning at 2:15 p.m. while a two-session individual meet will take place Saturday at 10:45 a.m.
