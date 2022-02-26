TOLEDO — Antwerp’s Hannah Molitor claimed individual titles on the beam and bars, finishing first in the all-around standings in Friday’s Northwest District Championships at Exceleration Gymnastics Center in Toledo to clinch a spot at the state championships for the second straight year.
Molitor’s score of 9.325 was tops on the beam while the Archer sophomore also recorded a 9.325 on bars, finishing 0.475 points ahead of second-place Brooke Miller of Anthony Wayne.
Molitor will be joined in the individual competition by Liberty Center’s Calla Oelkrug, who recorded a 9.1 in the beam, good for third place. Oelkrug, a junior, competed in the beam at state a season ago.
Perrysburg topped Anthony Wayne 140.9-140.175 for the lone team state qualifying spot. The state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Hilliard Bradley High School.
Northwest District Meet
At Exceleration Gymnastics Center, Toledo
Team Scores
Perrysburg 140.9, Anthony Wayne 140.175, Toledo Notre Dame 132.75, Findlay 132.65, Eastwood 132.6, Toledo St. Ursula 131.65, Sylvania Northview 129.775, Ottawa Hills 126.525, Maumee 125.425, Napoleon 123.65, Liberty Center 123.475, Oregon Clay 119.425, Patrick Henry 119.1, Springfield 114.6
Vault: 1. Grace Helton (P) 9.3, Ava Kincaid (P) 9.215, Emily Liskai (AW) 9.2, Brooke Mangette (E) 9.175, Brooke Miller (AW) 9.15. Beam: 1. Hannah Molitor (Antwerp), 9.325, Cali Mitchey (TSU) 9.25, Calla Oelkrug (LC) 9.1, Chasity Miles (Ontario) 9.075, Audrey Tyo (TND) 9.025. Bars: 1. Molitor (A) 9.325, Miller (AW) 8.95, Kincaid (P) 8.9, Mitchey (TSU) 8.9, Emmy Omlor (F) 8.825. Floor: 1. Helton (P) 9.45, Hannah Chen (AW) 9.35, Miles (O) 9.25, Liskai (AW) 9.2, Mitchey (TSU) 9.1, Natalie Renfern (E). All-Around: 1. Molitor (A) 36.575, Miller (AW) 35.975, Helton (P) 35.95, Kincaid (P) 35.875, Liskai (AW) 35.6.
