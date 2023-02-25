BOWLING GREEN — Antwerp’s Hannah Molitor earned a spot at the state gymnastics championships with a first-place finish in the all-around standings at the district meet at Anderson Arena in Bowling Green on Friday.
Molitor was first in the bars and beam while finishing third in the floor exercise and fifth on vault to earn a repeat bid to the state championships at Hilliard Davidson High School.
Liberty Center’s Calla Oelkrug was third on beam to earn an individual state berth as well.
Oelkrug was 13th on vault, 19th on bars and 11th on floor to finish eighth in the all-around standings while Napoleon’s Jenna Sherry (10th bars, ninth beam) was No. 13 in the all-around. Defiance’s Kendallyne Kroeckel was tied for 21st in the all around with Napoleon’s Paige Weaver and Holgate’s Haylee Hartman (ninth floor) after finishing 14th on vault and tie for 10th on beam.
Antwerp junior Brooke Molitor was 10th on bars in her lone discipline.
District Gymnastics
At Anderson Arena, BGSU
Vault: 1. Elisa Borello (Maumee), 9.275; Brooke Miller (Anthony Wayne) 9.25; Taylee Wachowiak (Sylvania Northview) 9.15; Ava Kincaid (Perrysburg) 9.125; Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 9.1. Bars: 1. Hannah Molitor (Antwerp), 9.4; Cali Mitchey (Toledo St. Ursula) 9.225; Mya Stevenson (Eastwood) 9.2; Emmy Omlor (Findlay); Ava Kincaid (Perrysburg). Beam: 1. Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 9.25; Cali Mitchey (TSU) 9.15; Calla Oelkrug (Liberty Center) 9.125; Courtney Crawford (Maumee) 9.075; Brooke Miller (AW) 9.025. Floor: 1. Brooke Miller (AW) 9.475; Emma Palmer (Perrysburg) 9.375; Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 9.35; Ava Kincaid (Perrysburg) 9.225; Brooke Mangette (Eastwood) 9.2. All-Around: 1. Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 37.1; Ava Kincaid (Perrysburg) 36.275; Brooke Miller (AW) 35.95; Cali Mitchey (TSU) 35.85; Taylee Wachowiak (SN) 35.8.
Area Finishers
Vault: T13. Calla Oelkrug (LC); 14. Kendallyne Kroeckel (Defiance); T15. Paige Weaver (Napoleon); T15. Bella Bingham (Nap); T19. Haylee Hartman (Holgate). Bars: T10. Jenna Sherry (Nap); T10. Brooke Molitor (Antwerp); T19. Calla Oelkrug (LC). Beam: 9. Jenna Sherry (Nap), T10. Kendallyne Kroeckel (Def); 16. Jessica Patterson (Nap); T18. Raegan Rettig (Patrick Henry). Floor: 9. Haylee Hartman (Holgate); 11. Calla Oelkrug (LC); T13. Bella Bingham (Nap); 17. Addison Tussing (Tinora); T20. Paige Weaver (Nap); T20. Jessica Patterson (Nap). All-Around: 8. Calla Oelkrug (LC); 13. Jenna Sherry (Nap); 18. Jessica Patterson (Nap); 20. Bella Bingham (Nap); T21. Kendallyn Kroeckel (Def); T21. Paige Weaver (Nap); T21. Haylee Hartman (Holgate); 23. Kaelyn Gerken (LC).
