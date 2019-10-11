FINDLAY — Defiance senior Will Lammers shot a respectable 83 at Sycamore Springs Golf Course on Thursday but came up short of a berth in the Division I state tournament during district competition.
Lammers’ 83 was six shots back of second-place individual qualifier Joey Gemerchak of Toledo St. John’s as the top two teams and two individuals not on a qualifying team earned berths in next week’s Division I state tournament at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.
Defiance’s Jack VanderHorst did compete as an individual but did not record a full round score.
Elida and Ashland advanced to the state as teams, led by co-medalists Carson Harmon and Tyler Sabo, respectively, with rounds of 74. Trevor Dials of Lexington and Gemerchak earned the two individual berths.
