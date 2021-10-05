FINDLAY — Defiance County will have a pair of representatives in the Division II state girls golf tournament as both Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder and Ayersville’s Autumn Osborne earned individual spots out of the D-II district meet at Sycamore Springs Golf Course on Monday.
Schroeder, competing in her third district tournament, followed up a medalist effort in sectionals with a 76 for the Aces on Monday, two shots back of Shelby’s Nicole Jones in the individual standings. The sophomore Osborne was not far behind, shooting a 38 on the front nine en route to an 81 and a fifth-place individual finish for the third of four individual berths.
Hicksville finished eighth as a team while Wauseon, Archbold and Fairview filled out the 12th, 13th and 14th spots in the team standings.
Halle Frank’s 104 paced Wauseon while Carly Grime shot 93 and Lorelle Hetrick shot 97 to pace the Indians and Apaches, respectively.
Hilltop’s Avrie Johnston shot 92 while Antwerp junior McCartney Lucas recorded a 99.
The girls Division II state tournament will tee off on Friday, Oct. 15 at the Ohio State University’s Gray Course with action continuing on Saturday.
Division II Districts
At Sycamore Springs
Lima Central Catholic (343); Van Buren (347); Coldwater (373); Colonel Crawford (387); Hopewell-Loudon (390); Sandusky Perkins (391); Minster (392); Hicksville (393) — Kenzie Schroeder 76, Morgan Fogle 101, Julia Garza 107, Victoria Perna 109; Milan Edison (401); Gibsonburg (412); Bellevue (420); Wauseon (421) - Halle Frank 104, Calaway Gerken 105, Jordan King 105; Archbold (430) — Carly Grime 93, Brayton Huffman 100, Aniyah Copeland 117, Alli Bickel 120; Fairview (446) - Lorelle Hetrick 97, Andrea Macsay 102, Eva Wermer 107, Jamie Reineck 140; Bucyrus Wynford (449); Ayersville (no team score) — Autumn Osborne 81; Hilltop (NTS) - Avrie Johnston 92; Stryker (NTS) — Angela Soellner 103; Antwerp (NTS) - McCartney Lucas 99.
State Qualifiers: Lima Central Catholic, Van Buren, Coldwater, Colonel Crawford, Nicole Jones (Shelby), Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville), Autumn Osborne (Ayersville), Jalyn Bruns (Fort Recovery).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.