Bryan earned its first team state golf tournament berth in nearly a decade as the NWOAL and sectional champion Bears added a Division II district title to the mantle on Thursday at Catawba Island Club.
Bryan shot 335 as a team to finish six shots clear of runner-up Galion for the two qualifying spots for the Division II state tournament. Sophomore Noah Huard shot 76 to lead the way for the Golden Bears while Nathan Hass shot an 82. Ottawa-Glandorf tied with Shelby for third with a 353, paced by Carson Fuka’s 80. Swanton was a shot back of the Titans while Wauseon was eighth, led by a round of 82 from senior Andy Scherer.
Bryan will compete in the Division II state tournament at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury on Oct. 15-16.
In Division III action at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green, Ottoville’s scorching round of 317 was five shots clear of the field for the district championship. Kalida was fourth with a team score of 331 to earn the fourth and final state tournament team berth as Ryan Klausing led the Wildcats with a 78. Archbold and Allen East tied for fifth, each recording a 332 team score. Archbold junior Luke Rosebrook shot 73 to lead the Bluestreak scorecard and claim the fourth individual qualifying spot. Montpelier was 16th and Fairview 18th in the team standings as Apache senior Brendan Degryse led the Fairview scorecard with a 92 in his final match and fellow senior Nathaniel Adkins shot 95.
Individually, Edgerton senior Esten Kennerk shot 75, putting the Bulldog standout two shots back of the final qualifying spot. Wayne Trace freshman Kyle Sutton and Ayersville junior Luke Schroeder each shot 81 while Zach Hayes of North Central shot 87 and Patrick Henry’s Ethan Rohrs shot 97.
The Division III state tournament will be held on Oct. 15-16 at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course.
Division II Districts
At Catawba Island Club
(Top 4 teams and individuals qualify for state)
Bryan (335) - Noah Huard 76, Nathan Hess 82, Drew Dauber 87, Carter Brown 90; Galion (341); Shelby (353); Ottawa-Glandorf (353) - Carson Fuka 80, Carter Schimmoeller 85, Josh Walls 87, Ty Verhoff 101; Swanton (354) - Garrett Swank 85, Sam Betz 85, Mazin Rukieh 91, Lucas Bloom 93; Ontario (363); Liberty-Benton (372); Wauseon (385) - Andy Scherer 82, Jackson Gleckler 88, Mykale Schneider 104, Riley Morr 111; Lake (385).
State qualifiers: Bryan, Galion, Brice McDaniel (Liberty-Benton), Britton Hall (Lima Bath).
Division III Districts
At Stone Ridge
(Top 4 teams and individuals qualify for state)
Ottoville (317); Minster (322); Ottawa Hills (329); Kalida (331) - Ryan Klausing 78, Connor Nartker 80, Kayla Nartker 86, Ethan Warnecke 87; Allen East (332); Archbold (332) - Luke Rosebrook 73, Cahle Roth 76, Zane Behnfeldt 90, Cade Miller 93; Old Fort (334); Van Buren (344); Leipsic (345); Bluffton (355); Buckeye Central (358); Lincolnview (359); St. Henry (361); Tiffin Calvert (362); Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic (366); Montpelier (369) - Aidan Higbie 88, Jaxon Richmond 91, Trent Thorp 93, Drake Sommer 97; Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic (369); Fairview (376) - Brendan Degryse 92, Kasen Kauffman 93, Nathaniel Adkins 95, Jack Karzynow 96; Fayette (no team score) - Owen Lemley 97; North Central (NTS) - Zach Hayes 87; Edgerton (NTS) - Esten Kennerk 75, Patrick Henry (NTS) - Ethan Rohrs 97; Wayne Trace (NTS) - Kyle Sutton 81; Ayersville (NTS) - Luke Schroeder 81.
State qualifiers: Ottoville, Minster, Ottawa Hills, Kalida, Zach Miller (Allen East), Clark Grayson (Danbury), Jack Gerker (Delphos St. John’s), Luke Rosebrook (Archbold).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.