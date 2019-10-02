After a difficult sectional tournament, the district tournament figures to be just as challenging in D-II and III in boys golf beginning on Thursday.
Two area D-II teams will head to Sycamore Springs in Arlington to begin the final step for a trip to state.
The tournament was originally slated to compete at Red Hawk Run but personnel issues caused the course to bow out of hosting district action in Division and II.
Ottawa-Glandorf took third at Moose Landing a week ago and coach Tom Von Sossan believes his squad has what it takes to advance to state as well.
“We just need to get all our guys playing well and posting good scores,” he explained. “We are certainly capable. We have had four players shoot in the 70’s in an event this year. The key, of course, is to have them all play well at once.”
Parker Schomaeker (88), Carter Schimmoeller (87), Zach Stechschulte (89), Alex Ellerbrock (86) and Brayden Buckland (88) posted a 349 at the sectional and would like to lower that for the Titans.
Swanton also advanced after finishing third at Heatherdowns posting a 370. Members include: Garrett Swank (81), Sam Betz (98), Brady Lemons (90), Raymond Schad (101) and Gabe Swartz (104).
Two individuals from the area will also join the field including Bryan’s Case Hartman who finished eighth overall with an 84 and Wauseon’s Andy Scherer who tied for sixth with and 89.
“Going by all the sectional scores I would look at Liberty-Benton as the favorite,” added Von Sossan. “It doesn’t hurt either that the tournament was recently moved to their (Liberty-Benton) home course. Brett Montgomery from Upper Sandusky is a definite favorite.”
Two teams and two individuals will advance to state next Friday and Saturday at Northstar Golf Club in Sunbury.
In D-III, six area teams and a handful of individuals will make the trek to Stone Ridge in Bowling Green on Thursday.
Antwerp, Pettisville and Kalida finished one through three at Eagle Rock with the Archers winning by just three strokes.
“This will be a much different course than last week,” explained Antwerp coach Scott McMichael. “It requires you to get off the tee with the driver much more. You also have to avoid the backside of greens and have down hill putts. Finally, trouble lurks everywhere so we have to do our best to minimize mistakes.”
Jake Eaken (81), Austin Lichty (76), Eric Thornell (81), Gaige McMichael (89), and Jayvin Landers (96) will need to replicate what they did a week ago for the Archers to advance with a 327.
The Blackbirds finished in second with 330 and are comprised of Max Leppelmeier (74), Tommy McWatters (77), Caleb Nafziger (89), Josh Horning (90) and Jake King (103).
The Wildcats, Ryan Klausing (87), Josh Recker (82), David Peck (81), Alec Edelbrock (90) and Justin Siebeneck (89) finished within nine strokes of Pettisville with a 339.
From the Ironwood sectional, Fayette, North Central and Montpelier finished within 12 strokes of each other to advance.
Fayette and North Central actually tied at 337 but Fayette held the tiebreaker while the Locomotives closed with a 349.
Noah Brinegar (82), Tanner Lemley (79), Owen Lemley (88), Tanner Wagner (95) and Noah Bingman (88) will be in the hunt again for Fayette while Jack Bailey (86), Chace Boothman (80), Zach Hayes (88), Collin Patten (83) and Mason Sanford (97) will represent North Central.
Montpelier is comprised of Hunter Burlew (82), Ethan Marihugh (86), Easten Richmond (93), Aidan Higbie (92) and Roman Sommer (89).
Tinora’s Dylan Von Deylen won the overall event at Ironwood with 73 earning the first individual spot while Spencer Clingaman finished runner-up for Stryker with 77 and teammate Devon Weirauch shot 84 claiming the last spot.
At Eagle Rock, Josh Nofzinger carded an 80 to advance for Archbold along with teammate Luke Rosebrook and Wayne Trace’s Kaden Sutton who each tied for fifth with an 81.
Four teams and four individuals advance to state next Friday and Saturday at The Scarlet Course in Columbus.
