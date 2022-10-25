OTTOVILLE — Miller City’s Ava Rosengarten found the net with around seven minutes remaining in the first overtime period to give the Wildcats a 1-0 sudden-death victory over Columbus Grove in Division III district semifinal girls soccer action on Tuesday.
The win for MC ousts the second-seeded Bulldogs and advances Miller City to Saturday’s 4 p.m. district final against top-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf, which blanked Continental in the other district semifinal. Bri Douglass had two goals for the defending state runner-up Titans while Marissa Brown had a goal and an assist.
Division III Districts
At Ottoville
Miller City 1, Columbus Grove 0 (OT)
Miller City (16-3-1) - Goal: Ava Rosengarten.
Columbus Grove (12-3-2) - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Continental 0
Continental (9-9-1) - Shots: 4. Saves: Alli Scott 10.
