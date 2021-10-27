METAMORA — Archbold and Ottawa-Glandorf set up spots in the Division III district finals on Saturday with wins on Tuesday against Ottawa Hills and Swanton respectively at Evergreen in tournament soccer action.

In the early contest, a first-half goal by Natalee Rose on a free kick helped make a key difference in Archbold’s 2-1 win over Ottawa Hills, advancing the third-seeded Bluestreaks to a 1 p.m. district final on Saturday while snapping the Green Bears’ 11-match undefeated streak.

The Streaks’ opponents will be top-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf, which seized a 3-0 halftime lead on Swanton en route to a 5-0 blanking. Makenna Siefker and Clara Beach each had a pair of goals for the Titans, which set a new single-season school record with their 107th goal of the season. Saturday’s winner will face either Ottoville or Coldwater in a D-III regional semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at a site to be determined.

Division III Districts

At Evergreen

Archbold 2, Ottawa Hills 1

Ottawa Hills (13-3-2) - No statistics.

Archbold (8-7-3) - Goal: Natalee Rose.

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Swanton 0

Swanton (6-10-2) - Saves: Frankie Nelson 14.

Ottawa-Glandorf (17-1) - Goals: Makenna Siefker 2, Clara Beach 2, Myka Aldrich. Assists: Clara Beach, Bri Douglass, Kaelyn Grothause, Alexa Fortman. Saves: Emma Brinkman 1.

