OTTAWA — Kalida pulled away in the extra session, holding Columbus Grove to three points in overtime to claim a 41-32 Division IV district championship win over the Bulldogs at Ottawa-Glandorf on Saturday.

Grace Klausing and McKayla Maag both scored 10 points apiece to lead Kalida (18-7) to the win. Brenna Smith pulled down a game high six rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

Kenzie King scored a team high nine points in the season-ending defeat for Columbus Grove (19-4).

Kalida advances to play to play Wayne Trace in a Division IV regional semifinal game at 8 p.m. at Elida on Thursday.

KALIDA (41) - Klausing 10; Maag 10; Wurth 7; Smith 6; Vennekotter 3; Rampe 3; Fortman 0; Siebeneck 0; Stechschulte 0; Unverferth 0; Bockrath 0; Schmitz 0. Totals: 12-11-41.

COLUMBUS GROVE (32) - King 9; Schneider 6; Gladiuex 6; Downing 5; Ridenour 4; Witteborg 2; Schafer 0; Utendorf 0. Totals: 9-11-32.

Three-point goals: Kalida - Klausing 2; Maag 2; Rampe; Wurth. Columbus Grove - King 2; Gladiuex. Rebounds: Kalida 17 (Smith 6); Columbus Grove 22 (Downing 6). Turnovers: Kalida 13; Columbus Grove 14.

Kalida  7  0  12  10  12  -  41

Columbus Grove  5  7  11  6  3  -  32

