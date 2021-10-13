BOWLING GREEN — Napoleon sophomore Reese Kleck competed gamely in the Division I district girls golf tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Club on Tuesday but saw her season end in the tough field with a round of 94.

Kleck shot 47 on both the front and back nine as an individual qualifier for the Wildcats, tying her for 18th overall in the individual scoring. The top two golfers not on a qualifying team earn berths in the state tournament, with Perrysburg sophomore Sydney Deal shooting a tournament-best 73 and Ashland senior Klaira Paramore shooting 75. Toledo St. Ursula Academy and Toledo Notre Dame Academy picked up the two team qualifying spots.

