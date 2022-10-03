FINDLAY — Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder qualified for state for the second straight year, shooting a round of 85 for the Aces in Division II girls district golf action at Sycamore Springs Golf Club on Monday.
Schroeder’s score tied her with Kamil Stephens of Danbury for the third-best individual qualifying score for the state tournament as the Aces finished 10th in the team standings. Archbold was the top area team finisher in seventh overall, led by Gabby Rodriguez’s 96, as the top four team finishers earn team spots at the state meet. Wauseon was 11th, paced by an 89 from senior Calaway Gerken, while Napoleon’s Reese Kleck also shot 89 to pace Napoleon in 12th.
McCartney Lucas of Antwerp shot a 91 to lead all area individual competitors along with Chelsea Erford shooting 92 for Miller City, Kasey Nelson carding a 98 for Patrick Henry, Kinsey Word of Montpelier shooting 99 and Kalleigh Mignin of Delta shooting a 100.
Division II Girls Districts
At Sycamore Springs
(Top four teams and individuals qualify for state)
Van Buren (362); Colonel Crawford (388); Hopewell-Loudon (390); Tiffin Calvert (397); Milan Edison (401); Danbury (402); Archbold (403) - Gabby Rodriguez 96, Carly Grime 100, Aniyah Copeland 101, Brayton Huffman 106; Coldwater (406); Minster (413); Bucyrus Wynford (418); Hicksville (419) - Kenzie Schroeder 85, Julia Garza 103, Morgan Fogle 104, Victoria Perna 127; Wauseon (423) - Calaway Gerken 89, Ashley Fisher 105, Jaylee Perez 110, Ruth Shelt 119; Napoleon (432) - Reese Kleck 89, Kamryn Chaffee 107, Sydney Bechtol 115, Cierra Cruz 121; Otsego (437); Parkway (442)
Area individuals: McCartney Lucas (Antwerp) 91; Chelsea Erford (Miller City) 92, Kasey Nelson (Patrick Henry) 98; Kalleigh Mignin (Delta) 100; Kinsey Word (Montpelier) 99.
Individual Qualifiers
Liv Gier (Upper Sandusky) 82, Bridget Mulcahy (Lima Central Catholic) 83, Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville) 85, Kamil Stephens (Danbury) 85.
