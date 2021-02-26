ELIDA – The recipe for Fairview and Ottawa-Glandorf was about the same in a Division III girls basketball district semifinal doubleheader Thursday at Elida.
The plan: jump ahead early, hold off opponent.
After the Titans were able to hold off Liberty-Benton 46-40, Fairview followed by leading the entire second half in a 36-32 decision over Delphos Jefferson.
The wins set up a rematch between the Titans and the Apaches for the district title in Elida on Saturday afternoon.
“Give a lot of credit to Delphos Jefferson, they played tough defense,” stated Fairview coach Russell Zeedyk. “They get after everything. I couple of times at the end, we got a little too – I don’t know. They were outplaying us and out-hustling us. It made the game pretty tight there at the end.”
In the nightcap, Fairview used a 5-0 run to end the opening period to take a 9-7 lead. Delphos Jefferson came back and led 13-11 when 6-1 freshman Lauren French was able to score, but yet again the Apaches closed the half with a run. Carrie Zeedyk hit a rare triple, then Allison Rhodes added a bucket and a free throw to send Fairview ahead 17-13 at the half.
The teams traded baskets through the third period before the Wildcats were able to tighten the gap in the final stanza. Trailing by nine, Jefferson used a triple from Kaylee Buzard and two free throws from Alyvia Lindeman to shave the lead to four at 32-28 with six minutes left.
Both teams – as they had all night – struggled to pull the ball in the basket down the stretch. The game went scoreless for three minutes, when Jefferson suddenly the scoring touch. Alyvia Lindeman hit a jumper, then following a Fairview timeout, Joise McGue was able to knock a pass away for a steal and a score. It had the game down to 34-32 with 1:09 left.
The Apaches went right on the attack off the inbound. Quickly getting into transition, Rhodes was able to score in transition to give the Apaches some breathing room. It ended up being the final score of the game.
“That was huge for us,” admitted the Fairview coach. “They had the momentum going, then we came back and matched it. That was a huge basket.”
Jefferson had looks late, but could not get anything to fall.
Fairview finished the game 14 of 43 for 33 percent. Jefferson was 11 of 48 for 23 percent.
With all the missed shots, the Wildcats ended with a 38-32 edge in rebounds. French pulled down 17 rebounds to go with six points.
“I thought our weakness tonight was the rebounding,” said Zeedyk. “We knew coming in we had to keep her (French) off the boards. We just didn’t do it. Luckily, it didn’t hurt us. They didn’t get a lot of points off of it.”
Kiersten Cline led the Apaches (21-3) with 10 points. Alycia Lindeman tallied 10 points for Delphos Jefferson (20-5).
In the opening contest, Ottawa-Glandorf got a trey from Anna Siefker before the horn to end the third period to grab the lead for good as the Titans eliminated their rivals in Liberty-Benton, 46-40.
“I thought our girls did a good job maintaining the lead,”said O-G coach Troy Yant.
Kelsey Erford, who led the Titans with 17 points, came up with big play after big play in the final stanza. Every time the Eagles made a charge at the lead, she found a way to keep her team in front. Erin Kaufman, who added 12 points, tallied 10 in the second half, including the first six for the Titans in the half to match scores from the Eagles.
“I thought in the flow of the game, every time they went up by a point, we came right down and scored on the following possession,” said Yant.
Ottawa-Glandorf took a 19-16 lead at the half thanks to a late trey from Lily Haselman. Looking to score from the post, Chloee Glenn was doubled, but she found Haselman with the kickout for the bucket.
“The 3 Lily hit going into the half was huge,” admitted Yant. “It changed the momentum.”
Lauren Gerken led Liberty-Benton (19-5) with 18 points.
LIBERTY-BENTON (40) - Aschemeier 2; Ward 0; Recker 0; Irwin 6; Deeter 7; Gerken 18; Smith 7. Totals 11-27 15-19 40.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (46) - Erford 17; Siefker 6; Haselman 3; Okuley 0; Brinkman 0; Aldrich 0; E. Kaufman 12; K. Kaufman 2; Glenn 6. Totals 19-37 4-7 46.
Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton 3-13 - (Irwin 2-5, Deeter 0-3, Gerken 1-2, Aschemeier 0-1). Ottawa-Glandorf 4-11 - (Erford 1-3, Haselman 1-2, Aldrich 0-1, E. Kaufman 0-1, Siefker 2-3, Okuley 0-1), Rebounds: Liberty-Benton 20 (Recker, Gerken 4), Ottawa-Glandorf 21 (Erford 6), Turnovers: Liberty-Benton 12, Ottawa-Glandorf 12.
Liberty-Benton 3 13 15 9 - 40
Ottawa-Glandorf 11 8 15 12 – 46
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (32) – Wiltsie 0; Buzard 3; Alycia Lindeman 10; Alyvia Lindeman 4; McGue 8; Weitzel 0; Bridges 1; Brinkman 0; French 6. Totals 11-48 8-10 32.
FAIRVIEW (36) – C. Zeedyk 4; Smith 3; Mavis 0; Crites 6; Rhodes 9; O. Ricica 0; Cline 10; P. Ricica 4. Totals 14-43 6-7 36.
Three-point goals: Delphos Jefferson 2-18 – (Buzard 1-2, Alycia Lindeman 0-6, Alyvia Lindeman 0-1, McGue 1-6, Wiltsie 0-3). Fairview 2-13 – (C. Zeedyk 1-5, Smith 1-3, Crites 0-2, Cline 0-2, P. Ricica 0-1). Rebounds: Delphos Jefferson 38 (French 17), Fairview 32 (Rhodes 8). Turnovers: Delphos Jefferson 13, Fairview 13.
Delphos Jefferson 7 6 8 11 – 32
Fairview 9 8 12 7 – 36
