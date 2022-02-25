WHITEHOUSE — Wauseon girls basketball left no doubt who was the better team in a Thursday Division III district semifinal victory over rival Archbold, using a 14-2 run to begin the game to catapult themselves into the district finals with a 70-47 win.
The Indians (21-3), who were the second seed in the district, knew they needed to come out fast against the sixth-seeded Bluestreaks (15-9), who upset third-seeded Lake last Saturday to earn their spot in the game.
“We were pretty sure that if we could get out to a good start that we’d have a chance to open it up a little bit and get our nerves settled down,” Wauseon head coach Dan Seiler said. “Sometimes you never know if they are going to get us out of our game plan, but we came out right from the gate and played some really good basketball."
Senior Marisa Seiler, who was averaging an area-best 22 points per game coming in, got the scoring started for the Indians. The next time down the floor it was Hayley Meyer’s turn, as the junior found in the post and was able to convert.
After Meyer converted from the post a second time, Seiler connected from three to make the score 9-2 and with a fist-pump after the three fell, it was clear the energy was there for a group of Wauseon players that had never made the district finals in their careers.
Meyer and Seiler were unstoppable in the first half as if Seiler wasn’t getting to the rim herself, she was dropping it down to the junior and letting her go to work.
“They’re just good, they work so well together, they work so hard,” Seiler said of the duo. “Their height is so tough to defend, you can mix and match and most teams can’t guard them.”
A few moments later an Ellie Rodriguez three, her second of two on the night, fell and Archbold called timeout down 14-2 with three minutes left in the first quarter.
3:28 left in the first quarter:Wauseon 14, Archbold 2.Big start for the Indians as they start on a 14-2 run. Here's the Ellie Rodriguez three that gave them 14. pic.twitter.com/b9X01PhkHp— Shayne Nissen (@ShayneNissen) February 25, 2022
Out of the timeout, the Bluestreaks were able to get a few buckets, but Wauseon held a 20-6 advantage after one-quarter of play. Seiler had nine of the ten points for the Indians.
It was a near-perfect start Wauseon, but against a rival, the team knew they couldn’t let their foot off the gas pedal.
“We just needed to keep pushing,” Meyer said. “Because we knew if the momentum stopped we weren’t going to come out with a win.”
The momentum didn’t stop, as after another quarter of play Wauseon led 40-20 and it was largely off the backs of Seiler and Meyer, who combined for 29 points in the opening half. Meyer had 15 to lead all scorers while Archbold senior Addi Ziegler, who was coming off a career-high 35 points in their upset win over Lake in sectional finals, had 10 points.
“We knew Hayley was going to be a tough matchup,” Archbold head coach Brian Ziegler said. “With our lack of size and they have the personnel outside that can shoot and make some threes. They just have a lot of pieces that are hard to stop.”
The Meyer-Seiler dominance didn’t falter in the second half either, as the two started of the half on a 10-5 run by themselves with Meyer scoring the first four points of the half and Seiler the last six.
3:44 left in the third quarter:@WauseonGirlsBB 50, @ArchboldGBK 25.Indians start the second half on a 10-5 run. First four went to Hayley Meyer, past 6 have gone to Marisa Seiler. pic.twitter.com/Ru63XqApEJ— Shayne Nissen (@ShayneNissen) February 25, 2022
The rest of the quarter was back and forth, however, as the two teams played even before Karsyn Hostetler knocked down a three with seconds remaining to win the quarter for Archbold by one.
The deficit was still 19 though and in the end the early lead that Wauseon built was too much to overcome as the Indians never trailed in the game.
Seiler and Meyer ended the game with a combined 48 points, with Meyer leading the way with 25 and Seiler adding 23 in the win. Rodriguez added eight while the freshman Johanna Tester added seven.
As a team, the Indians shot 63 percent from the field.
“It makes me laugh because everyone always wants to double team Marisa and I just chuckle because I’ve got girls that can just plain light up the map,” Seiler said. “I’m just lucky enough to have a group that is focused and works as hard as they do because these girls have been carrying me for four years.”
Wauseon will now move on to district finals on Saturday where they will show down with No. 1 Elmwood in the Royals’ third-straight district title appearance.
Archbold was led by Ziegler’s 16 points in her final game of her high school career. Fellow senior Hostetler added 11 points as well.
The team graduates four seniors in Ziegler, Hostetler, Harley Phillips and Addison Moyer, who helped bring the team back to districts after they failed to get there a year ago.
“These seniors got us back to where we’ve been and they are going to be terribly missed,” a tearful Ziegler said. “We felt the high of beating Lake, no one expected us to win that game and then we came out here and just fell short.”
"It’s always tough this final day because it’s the last time this group will ever be together,” Ziegler added. “It’s a tough locker room right now.”
ARCHBOLD (47) - Rupp 1; Mello 0; Hostetler 11; Rodriguez 0; McQuade 7; Grime 2; Meyer 0; Ziegler 16; Moyer 1; Phillips 4; Perez 0; Ruffer 0; Grim 0. Totals: 10-5-12-47.
WAUSEON (70) - Stasa 1; Tester 6; Pelok 4; Rodriguez 8; Reckner 0; Seiler 23; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 3; Pelok 0; Meyer 25. Totals: 21-5-13-70
Three-point goals: Archbold - Ziegler 3, Phillips, Hostetler. Wauseon - Rodriguez 2, Seiler 2, Carroll.
Archbold 6 14 16 11 - 47
Wauseon 20 20 15 15 - 70
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.