With one round complete during the girls basketball postseason, the area contingent of lady hoopsters has been whittled down to just seven squads as district play tips off this week.
Defending Division II state champion Napoleon is still standing in this year’s postseason as is last year’s Division III state runner-up in Ottawa-Glandorf.
Meanwhile, a Northwest Ohio Athletic League trilogy will include a tournament twist with Archbold and Wauseon tangling in Division III action along with Hicksville and a pair of Putnam County League squads competing in Division IV.
District semifinal games in all three divisions will tip off on Thursday evening with district title games set for Saturday afternoon and evening.
DIVISION II
The district tournament is not new ground for 18-5 Napoleon as the Wildcats have reached regionals each of the last four seasons, including state tourney runs the last two.
However, the path to another regional tournament is as treacherous as any with a rugged Paulding District playing host to action on Thursday night.
The third-seeded Wildcats advanced to the district quartet with a lopsided 66-10 win over Toledo Scott on Saturday before pulling away from eighth-seeded Elida in Monday’s sectional final.
Next up is a tricky test as the Wildcats will meet Toledo Central Catholic, the district’s No. 1 seed, in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal tilt in the second straight postseason meeting.
Napoleon bested the Irish 54-38 in last year’s semifinals, pulling away with a 34-18 second-half edge thanks to 20 points from Taylor Strock and 16 from Caely Ressler. Both departed via graduation but District 7 and NLL first teamers Emma Pedroza and Sophie Chipps remain as leaders for this year’s squad.
The Fighting Irish (22-1, No. 6 AP) bring back plenty from a season ago, led by 5-10 senior wing Brinn Hunt and 5-11 sophomore forward Brooklyn Vaughn, both of whom earned first team all-District 7 accolades. Sophomores Corniya Clay (5-2, guard) and Emily Baer (5-4, guard) and junior Mary Ellis (5-7, guard) are also talented cohorts in the rotation for TCC, whose only loss came on Feb. 5 to Springfield, 55-53.
Pedroza, the NLL and District 7 Player of the Year, averages 14.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest and netted 22 points with four treys in the win over Elida. Chipps (9.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.5 spg, 1.6 spg, 81 percent free throws) scored 20 against the Bulldogs. Vivienne Macheck (5.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.2 spg), Ella Rausch (6.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Olivia Bump (1.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg), Claire Durham (1 ppg, 1.3 rpg) and Ella Tassler (2.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg) will look to step up up their contributions to put the Wildcats over the edge.
The Napoleon-TCC winner will advance to face either sixth-seeded Lima Bath (19-5) or fourth-seeded St. Marys (18-6) in the district finals Saturday at 6 p.m. at Paulding. Bath ousted No. 2 seed and WBL co-champion Lima Shawnee 36-29 in sectionals while St. Marys downed Bryan 39-29.
DIVISION III
For the second straight season, Archbold and Wauseon will meet in the postseason after a pair of regular-season battles. This time, the stakes are even higher.
Archbold shocked the Indians 29-27 on a buzzer-beating shot from Kylie Sauder to win a sectional semifinal game last season and will meet again at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Anthony Wayne in the district semifinals.
The Indians (20-3) got the better of the Streaks (15-8) 54-25 in their non-league tussle in a game that was forfeited due to a roster violation before defeating Archbold 65-50 in league play en route to a runner-up finish in the NWOAL standings.
For the Indians, the way last season ended is still fresh in their minds.
“We left last year not in a good place, we had too many girls hurt and that’s the way it went,” said Wauseon coach Dan Seiler. “Going in now, we’re healthy, we’re playing hard and the girls are focused. We’ve got so many offensive weapons and I think they’re pretty fun to watch..”
Leading the way for the Indians is the program’s all-time leading scorer in Marisa Seiler (21.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 3.7 apg), a first-team all-District 7 honoree. The Tribe have proven plenty capable of putting up the points with double-digit scoring threats beside Seiler in Hayley Meyer (11.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 62 percent field goals), Autumn Pelok (11.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and Kadence Carroll (7.3 ppg, 2.8 apg, 34 3-pointers).
Archbold, though not a dominant scoring offense in the regular season, matched up well with Lake’s up-tempo style in a wild 80-65 sectional championship win. The victory saw Addi Ziegler rack up a career-high in points with 35 while adding three longballs and six rebounds. Sophie Rupp put up 16 points and six caroms in the win while Leah McQuade had eight points.
With Ziegler (11.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.3 spg) leading the scoring charge against a familiar foe, the action will be tough in Whitehouse with plenty on the line.
“I think rebounding’s going to be the key,” said Dan Seiler. “The team that wins the rebounding battle is going to win this game … It comes down to defense. Confidence doesn’t win you games, the team that does things the best on that given night is going to win the game.”
The other D-III district semifinal pits a pair of Northern Buckeye Conference foes with top-seeded Elmwood (17-3) taking on rival Eastwood (15-7), the five-seed, in a 5:30 p.m. tip. The two semifinal winners will meet at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Elsewhere in Division III, defending regional champion Ottawa-Glandorf has goals on claiming yet another district crown at the Elida Fieldhouse this week.
Coming off a 37-19 defensive slugfest against Coldwater, the Titans (17-7) will look to improve their win streak to five straight with a matchup against second-seeded Delphos Jefferson (22-1) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Champions of the Northwest Conference, Jefferson was not part of O-G’s rugged non-league slate (234-72 combined record) that included teams like D-IV powerhouse Fort Loramie, D-III district title contender Liberty-Benton, defending D-II state champ Napoleon and state-ranked D-II squad Toledo Central Catholic.
Leading the charge against Jefferson will be WBL and District 8 Player of the Year Erin Kaufman, joined by fellow standouts Katie Kaufman and Myka Aldrich.
If the Titans prevail against the Jeffcats, a matchup against either top-seeded Liberty-Benton or four-seed Van Buren awaits in the district finals on Saturday at 3 p.m. L-B defeated O-G 51-41 on Dec. 14.
DIVISION IV
Despite finishing with a 3-4 record in Green Meadows Conference games, the 16-7 Hicksville Aces stand as the lone league representative after the sectional round thanks to wins over Wayne Trace and Stryker in sectional play at Paulding.
The next step for the Aces will come against a stiff test in the district’s top seed, the Crestview Knights (19-4), in a 7:30 p.m. tussle at ‘The Dawg Pound’ in Defiance.
The sectional crown earned Monday against Stryker marks just the second such title in the last 12 years for the program, the other being a run to the Division IV regionals in 2017, head coach Josh Freese’s first year.
Kenzie Schroeder has been the court-leader for Hicksville in her junior campaign, tallying 19.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game to lead the team in all categories.
With senior Avery Slattery (5.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.4 apg) and juniors Lindsay Bergman (8.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg), Molly Crall (7.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.8 spg) aiding the cause, the Aces will need their best and more against the defending D-IV regional champions from Crestview.
Sophomore Cali Gregory led the Knights in scoring a season ago and has upped that total as a sophomore with 18.6 points, four rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, along with 53 3-pointers.
Junior Laci McCoy adds 11 points and 6.9 boards per contest while sophomore Miya Etzler is also a double-double threat with 8.5 ppg and 7.1 rpg.
Factor in freshman Ellie Kline (7.8 ppg, 4 apg, 2.3 rpg) and senior Brynn Putman (5.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and the Aces have their work cut out for them.
Either ninth-seeded Lincolnview (9-14) or seventh-seeded Ottoville (10-13) await the winner on Saturday at 8 p.m. after the Lancers and Lady Green knocked out second-seeded Ayersville and No. 3 seed Antwerp, respectively.
Rounding out the field of local district-bound squads are the Putnam County duo of Miller City (16-6) and Kalida (13-11).
Miller City, champions of the PCL, will play in the late contest Thursday at Van Wert High School against PCL rival Leipsic (19-5) at 7:30 p.m., with Kalida battling No. 2 seed Columbus Grove (16-6) at 5:30 p.m.
The league rematches were won by Miller City (54-51, Dec. 14) and Columbus Grove (31-19, Dec. 14), respectively.
PCL and District 7 Player of the Year Abi Lammers is the straw stirring the drink for MC with 20 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 4.3 assists per contest while junior Whitney Langhals’ 14.4 points and 3.3 steals per game lead the way for the Vikings with sophomore Ava Henry chipping in 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
The early contest will pit a Kalida squad that has won eight of its last 11 contests, including a 41-36 win over fourth-seeded Bluffton in the sectional finals, against a Columbus Grove that shared the PCL title with Miller City and finished second in the Northwest Conference.
Kalida has won games with a stingy defense allowing just 33 points per game while scoring 35.3 points a night. Brooke Vennekotter’s 7.5 ppg lead the way for the Wildcats with 4.7 boards a night while Brooke Erhart has six points and 4.2 rebounds a game.
