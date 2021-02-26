DEFIANCE – Ottoville was able to outscore Wayne Trace 16-5 in the third period to pull away as the Big Green advanced to a Division IV district final with a 47-36 win at Defiance over Wayne Trace.
Nicole Knippen led Ottoville (17-8) with 18 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists.
Elise Kramer added 15 points on 5 of 10 shooting from behind the arc.
Ottoville will met Crestview for the right to advance to the regional on Saturday at 8 p.m. in Defiance.
Katrina Stoller tallied 15 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (16-7).
OTTOVILLE (47) – Thomas 5; Honigford 7; Furley 0; S. Turnwald 0; Kramer 15; Knippen 18; G. Gamble 0; B. Turnwald 0; German 0; F. Gamble 2. Totals 17-5-47.
WAYNE TRACE (36) – Troth 3; Moore 2; Sinn 5; Shepherd 7; Graham 0; K. Stoller 15; R. Stoller 4. Totals 12-9-36.
Three-point goals: Ottoville 8-17 – (Thomas 0-1, Honigford 1-1, S. Turnwald 0-1, Kramer 5-10, Knippen 2-4). Wayne Trace 3-7 – (Moore 0-1, Sinn 1-1, K. Stoller 2-5). Rebounds: Ottoville 24 (Thomas 5), Wayne Trace 25 (K. Stoller 9). Turnovers: Ottoville 20, Wayne Trace 21.
Ottoville 13 13 16 5 – 47
Wayne Trace 13 11 5 7 – 36
Crestview 39, North Central 11
DEFIANCE – Top-seeded Crestview eventually pulled away from North Central, knocking off the Eagles 39-11 in the first semifinal at Defiance.
The Knights held North Central to five field goals in the win.
Olivia Cunningham paced Crestview (20-3) with 10 points.
Kendal Bonney was one of two players to score for North Central and led the Eagles (11-11) with six points.
NORTH CENTRAL (11) – Brown 0; Zimmerman 0; Balser 0; Burnett 0; Hickman 0; Westfall 0; Bonney 6; A. Dominquez 0; Cruz 0; G. Dominquez 0; Hollstein 5; Stewart 0; King 0. Totals 5-0-11.
CRESTVIEW (39) – Greulach 0; Grace 0; Putnam 0; B. Gregory 3; C. Gregory 2; McCoy 9; M. Etzler 8; Macki 0; Kulwicki 0; Hammons 7; Cunningham 10; Longstreth 0. Totals 16-5-39.
Three-point goals: North Central (1-8) – Hollstein. Crestview (4-13) – Cunningham 2, B. Gregory, Hammons. Rebounds: North Central 17 (Hollstein 7), Crestview 32 (Cunningham 9). Turnovers: North Central 25, Crestview 12.
North Central 2 2 5 2 – 11
Crestview 6 6 12 15 – 39
Columbus Grove 39, Miller City 32
VAN WERT – Columbus Grove, the No. 1 seed in the Van Wert district, needed a 14-5 rally in the final period as the Bulldogs (17-7) moved on to the district final with a 39-32 win over Miller City.
Kenzie King led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Jaylen Sautter and Erin Downing each tallied 10 points.
Abi Lammers scored 11 points for the Wildcats (15-9).
Columbsu Grove will meet Kalida in the district final on Saturday.
MILLER CITY (32) – Lammers 11; Kuhlman 6; Koenig 6; Pfau 9. Totals 12-1-32.
COLUMBUS GROVE (39) – Sautter 10; Fortman 1; Downing 10; Clement 2; Schroeder 2; King 13. Totals 15-6-39.
Three-point goals: Miller City – Pfau 3, Lammers 2, Kuhlman 2. Columbus Grove – King 2, Schroeder.
Miller City 11 8 8 5 – 32
Columbus Grove 13 4 8 14 – 39
Kalida 50, Cory-Rawson 17
VAN WERT – Kalida held Cory-Rawson to 17 percent shooting (5-29) as the Wildcats moved to the district final against Columbus Grove with a 50-17 win.
Grace Klausing paced the Wildcats (17-6) with 14 points. Brooke Vennekotter chipped in 11 points.
Zoe Chrisholm led the Hornets (18-7) with six points.
CORY-RAWSON (17) – Chrisholm 6; Welte 5; Cascaden 2; Hassan 2; C. McVetta 2; P. McVetta 0; Gillfillan 0; Kempf 0; L. McVetta 0; Peterson 0; Reese 0. Totals 5-6-17.
KALIDA (50) – Klausing 14; Vennekotter 11; C. Hovest 9; L. Recker 5; Smith 4; Siebeneck 3; Schmitz 0; Bockrath 0; Burgei 0; A. Hovest 0; C. Recker 0; Stechechulte 0; A. Unverferth 0; W. Unverferth 0. Totals 19-5-50.
Three-point goals: Cory-Rawson (1-7) – Chrisholm. Kalida (7-16) – Vennekotter 3, Klausing, L. Recker, Erhart, Siebeneck. Rebounds: Cory-Rawson 21 (Cascaden 7), Kalida 27 (Hovest 8). Turnovers: Cory-Rawson 20, Kalida 8.
Cory-Rawson 1 4 8 4 – 17
Kalida 11 13 16 10 - 50
Division III
Elmwood 55, Swanton 39
WHITEHOUSE – Elmwood’s Brooklyn Thrush became the school’s all-time leading scorer as the Royals knocked out Swanton with a 55-39 win in a Division III district semifinal at Anthony Wayne.
Thrush led the Royals (20-3) with 18 points. Mackenzie Mareches and Lainey Bingham each added 11 points.
Aricka Lutz led Swanton (16-9) with 15 points. Averie Lutz chipped in 14 points.
Elmwood will meet Delta on Saturday afternoon for the district title.
SWANTON (39) – Taylor 0; Peluso 0; Operacz 0; Hendricks 2; Floyd 4; Keaton 0; Ar. Lutz 15; Nelson 4; Eitniear 0; Av. Lutz 14; Pelland 0; Haselman 0. Totals 13-6-39.
ELMWOOD (55) – Beckford 0; Frank 4; Watters 0; Mareches 11; Meyer 0; Daniels 2; Thrash 18; Bingham 11; Barber 9. Totals 20-5-55.
Three-point goals: Swanton – Ar. Lutz 3, Av. Lutz 3, Nelson. Elmwood – Mareches 3, Thrash 3, Bingham 3.
Swanton 9 8 14 8 – 39
Elmwood 16 10 10 19 – 55
Delta 53, Eastwood 27
WHITEHOUSE – After a 12-10 opening period, Delta held Eastwood to 17 points the rest of the way as the Panthers advanced to the district championship with a 53-27 win over the Eagles.
Brooklyn Green led three Delta players in double figures with 16 points. Reagan Rouleau added 13 and Braelyn Wymer chipped in 10.
The Panthers moved to 16-6 on the season with the win.
Eastwood (18-6) was led by Aubrey Haas, who tallied 11 points.
DELTA (53) – Ford 5; Rouleau 13; Bra. Wymer 10; Weber 2; Green 16; Bro. Wymer 5; Haas 0; Munger 0; Burres 0; Smith 0; Demaline 0. Totals 19-11-53.
EASTWOOD (27) – Ward 0; Buehler 7; Ameling 0; Haas 11; King 0; Sandberg 0; Luidhardt 4; Rost 3; M. Souder 2; J. Souder 0; Friend 0. Totals 11-4-27.
Three-point goals: Delta – Ford, Rouleau, Bra. Wymer, Green. Eastwood – Buehler.
Delta 12 8 14 19 – 53
Eastwood 10 6 5 6 – 27
