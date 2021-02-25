PAULDING — Napoleon and Bryan are separated by just 30 miles, with plenty of history and memories between.
The two programs will collide in perhaps the biggest matchup ever between the two squads on Saturday following a pair of victories on Thursday in Division II district girls hoops action at “The Jungle” in Paulding.
In the opener, No. 2 Napoleon shook off a first-half battle from Toledo Central Catholic to nab a 54-38 victory before Bryan knocked off sixth-ranked Lima Bath 49-37 in the nightcap to send the outright Western Buckeye League champions packing.
The early contest saw the second-ranked Wildcats (21-1) advance to their fourth consecutive district final, but not without a battle.
Napoleon made just eight of its 29 first-half attempts and were outrebounded 20-10 by the Fighting Irish (11-7), battling to a 20-20 deadlock through two periods. Neither team led by more than five points at any point.
“Central did such a good job in the first quarter, they outworked us a little bit, they were really aggressive driving,” said Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink of the slow start. “We had to start rebounding, we did a better job checking out and going and getting the ball.
“We have some really tough kids … (but) we’re a different team from last year, there were a lot of games we got out to big leads and coasted and we haven’t been able to do that a ton this year.”
Following a 3-pointer from the corner by Taylor Strock and a pair of Sophie Chipps free throws, Emma Pedroza nailed a runner with 2:16 left until halftime to give Napoleon its first lead of the game. A bucket from TCC senior Kaitlyn Moeller tied things up with 1:31 until halftime, setting the stage for a third-quarter surge from the defending regional champs.
That surge was sparked by a likely target in Strock, the District 7 D-II Player of the Year. The Wildcat standout hit a pair of buckets to start the third period and give the ‘Cats a two-possession lead. Strock countered a Chloe Crawford trifecta for Central Catholic with a backdoor layup of her own to put the ‘Cats back up 28-23 before Napoleon clamped down for good.
Strock hit a pair of buckets, including an acrobatic three-point play, scoring 11 of her game-high 20 points in the third stanza alone.
“They were working a lot harder than us the first half and they looked like the more experienced team,” said the Wildcat senior. “After halftime, we just knew we had to grit it out and play tough basketball.”
Added Kreinbrink: “Taylor Strock and Caely Ressler, they carried us to start that third quarter. They got going offensively and that allowed us to set up our defense and (TCC) had some trouble with some of our presses … We could really just settle down and execute offensively.”
Napoleon finished the period on a 12-5 run, aided by a Chipps bucket and five points from Caely Ressler in the stanza.
Up double digits heading into the fourth, Napoleon flexed its muscle with hot shooting in the fourth as Strock, Ressler, Pedroza and Chipps spurred an 8-0 run to put Napoleon up 46-30 with five minutes left and advance the ‘Cats in the bracket.
“We definitely felt that momentum shift,” said Ressler, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds in the winning effort. “Our crowd got behind us, the limited amount that we do have but we just picked up our effort all around.”
Moeller finished with 13 points in her final game for TCC while Crawford hit three treys for nine tallies.
The nightcap saw a script flipped as Napoleon’s cold start was contrasted by a red-hot start from Bryan in its matchup with sixth-ranked Lima Bath.
The Golden Bears (19-3) rained down six 3-pointers in the first half from four different players.
Junior Allie Zimmerman hit a key spot-up trifecta with 18 seconds left in the first quarter that countered back-to-back longballs from Bath senior Chandler Clark as Bryan took a 16-10 lead after eight minutes.
The second stanza proved to be a sparkplug for the Golden Bears. A bucket from senior Shallyn Miley and a corner trey from Brooke Lamberson boosted the lead to double digits but a spot-up 3-pointer in transition by junior Addie Arnold sent the Bryan fans into hysterics, putting Bryan up 24-10 midway through the quarter.
A deep trey from Zimmerman with 56 ticks until half added to the first-half fun, as the Bears’ tenacious defensive effort held the Wildkittens (22-3) to 5-of-19 shooting in the first half and just 2-of-10 from long range.
“Our gameplan was to make them score in the half-court and not give up transition baskets because watching them on film, it’s a track meet,” said Bryan coach Todd Grosjean, whose Bears are already treading new ground with the program’s first sectional title in nine seasons. “They made some shots, they got some confidence and we got a little tentative … but we knocked down shots tonight and the girls made some big free throws.”
Bath backed up its gaudy record in the third stanza, surrendering only a Kloee Antigo putback and forcing eight Bryan turnovers to claw back and outscore the Bears 12-2 and trail by just three heading into the fourth period, 29-26.
Fittingly, a pair of offensive rebounds led to Bryan’s first two scoring possessions of the fourth period as Semer hit 3-of-4 at the line to back up offensive rebounds and fouls on putbacks on consecutive trips.
Esther Bolon hit a 3-pointer with 6:13 remaining, one of her five on the night for a team-high 15 points, trimming the advantage to 32-29 but it was the last points the Wildkittens would tally for a four-minute stretch as the Bears ripped off nine straight points to go up 41-32.
Junior guard Delilah Taylor hit back-to-back buckets in the scoring spurt, Semer added a score and Lamberson and Antigo teamed up for three freebies.
Taylor then answered a Bolon triple with a 3-of-4 stretch at the charity stripe in the double bonus to keep Bath at bay. The Bears finished an impressive 16-of-21 at the line in the fourth period to ice an upset victory.
“We knew going in they were going to make runs and we just had to answer,” said Taylor, who paced the Golden Bears with 10 points off the bench. “Defense changes the game so we’re focused on progress.”
Added Grosjean, whose squad will look to avenge a narrow 47-43 loss to Napoleon in the regular season on Jan. 5: “I think the thing the kids are most excited about is they get to practice again tomorrow. It’s a great bunch of great kids and to do this with Reese Grothaus not in uniform is a testament to what kind of character these kids have and their work ethic and I’m really proud of this group.”
All seven of Bryan’s scorers netted at least five points, with Lamberson adding nine points and Miley six points and eight rebounds. Bryan out-boarded Lima Bath 32-17 on the night, aided by 13 offensive caroms.
Chandler Clark finished with 14 points while WBL Player of the Year Ruby Bolon was held to just three points in her final contest.
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC (38) - Crawford 9; Moeller 13; Ellis 3; T. Hunt 0; Baer 0; B. Hunt 5; Vaughn 6. Totals 16-42 2-4 38.
NAPOLEON (54) - Durham 2; Chipps 8; Hopkins 0; Strock 20; Pedroza 6; Helberg 2; Rausch 0; Ressler 16. Totals 20-49 12-15 54.
Three-point goals: Toledo Central Catholic 4-11 (Crawford 3, Ellis), Napoleon 2-13 (Strock, Ressler). Rebounds: Toledo Central Catholic 30 (B. Hunt 8), Napoleon 25 (Pedroza 7). Turnovers: Toledo Central Catholic 19, Napoleon 6.
Toledo CC 12 8 8 10 - 38
Napoleon 8 12 18 16 - 54
LIMA BATH (37) - Dackin 0; Hardison 0; A. Renner 2; E. Bolon 15; R. Clark 2; C. Clark 14; R. Bolon 3; E. Oliver 1. Totals 12-41 6-9 37.
BRYAN (49) - Taylor 10; Semer 5; Miley 6; Zimmerman 7; Lamberson 9; Arnold 6; Antigo 6; Long 0. Totals 14-37 17-22 49.
Three-point goals: Lima Bath 7-26 (E. Bolon 5, C. Clark 2), Bryan 6-9 (Zimmerman 2, Arnold 2, Lamberson, Antigo). Rebounds: Lima Bath 17 (Dackin 4), Bryan 32 (Miley 8). Turnovers: Lima Bath 15, Bryan 18.
Lima Bath 10 4 12 11 - 37
Bryan 16 11 2 20 - 49
