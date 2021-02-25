With the sectional round complete, the field has been pared down across the state in the girls basketball postseason. With that thinning of the bracket, the competition has ratcheted up a notch as the remaining squads eye a spot in the regional tournament.
In the area, plenty of contenders still remain with district semifinal contests set to tip off Thursday evening in Divisions II, III and IV and winners slated to meet in district finals Saturday afternoon and evening.
In Division II, the Paulding District field is as loaded as any across all divisions, with the state’s No. 2 and No. 5 teams in Napoleon and Lima Bath, respectively, while also bringing in a talented Bryan squad and a Toledo Central Catholic hitting its stride following a late start and tough Three Rivers Athletic Conference competition.
Meanwhile, No. 6 Ottawa-Glandorf will tussle for the second straight year in the district semifinals with perennial power Liberty-Benton, joined by district repeater Fairview. The Elida District nearly had the same four teams as a season ago until Delphos Jefferson nipped Paulding 48-47 to earn the district berth and a date with the Apaches.
Local Division III squads will also compete at Anthony Wayne against a pair of Northern Buckeye Conference powers while in Division IV, “The Dawg Pound” in Defiance and “The Cougars’ Den” in Van Wert will host some intriguing rematches and collisions between traditional girls hoops powers.
DIVISION II
For those trying to scope out the most exciting district girls hoops action in the area, it’s tough to top the slate at Paulding High School in Division II.
Defending regional champion Napoleon, following a 27-0 season cut short of a chance at state glory a year ago, is back again with aims on finishing the job. The Wildcats (20-1) ran roughshod through the district last year with 33 and 47-point margins of victory against talented Wauseon and St. Marys teams but the field is no easier than 2020.
Napoleon will begin its district trek Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against an 11-6 Toledo Central Catholic squad that knocked off Lima Shawnee 60-48 in overtime on Saturday. The winner will take on either Bryan or Lima Bath in a 7 p.m. district title tilt Saturday evening.
“I said from the midde of the season that our district was probably the toughest Division II district in the state from top to bottom,” said Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink. “I feel that the four best teams are remaining and any of the four can make it out.
“TCC has a lot of talent and they are capable of scoring quickly from the 3-point line. Our ability to defend the 3-point line and keep drives in front of us, without fouling, will determine how much success we will have defensively.”
After surrendering 16 points in the fourth quarter to WBL first-teamer Grace Freiberger of Shawnee to force overtime, 5-10 junior Brinn Hunt hit a pair of treys and finished with 20 points and nine in the extra session to propel the Lady Irish. That win followed a lopsided 61-13 win over Toledo Scott to start the postseason for fifth-seeded Central Catholic.
The Irish are coached by former TCC standout and Ohio Basketball Hall of Famer Ericka Haney, who won a national championship at Notre Dame and was a WNBA draftee.
Though the motivation to return to the state tournament is there, the finish to the 2019-20 season is not the driving force for this year’s postseason trek.
“We have talked a lot about last year being last year and this year being a completely different season and team,” said Kreinbrink. “Anything this season’s team does is not going to ‘fix’ everything from last season. There will always be a void from that season. We don’t want to put added pressure on ourselves and feel we have to make up for things from last season.”
In the late contest, Bryan (18-3) will certainly get a test to welcome the Bears to their first district tournament since 2012 as the now-two-time defending Northwest Ohio Athletic League champions will match up with outright WBL champion Lima Bath in a 7:30 tipoff at Paulding on Thursday.
For Bryan, the second half of the season, aside from an unbeaten run through the NWOAL schedule, has been an opportunity to grow. With a season-ending injury to sophomore standout Reese Grothaus (10.6 ppg, 16 3-pointers in 10 games) midway through the year, the Bears have continued to battle, especially against a very tough schedule.
Todd Grosjean’s squad is anything but squeamish against powerhouse teams, having led Division I behemoth Toledo Notre Dame by 11 before falling by just three points and coming up just short against Napoleon (47-43 loss on Jan. 5) and St. Marys (46-39 loss on Jan. 23).
“Our district’s a grind,” admitted Grosjean. “We knew going in this year when they shuffled a few teams around, it was going to be tough. When Reese went down, that took a chunk of our offense and we had to sell the kids, we’ve got to get better on defense and I think they’ve responded.”
6-0 senior forward Shallyn Miley has been key to the Bears’ success this season with 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest while 5-9 senior McKendry Semer adds 9.3 ppg and 7.1 rpg.
Leadership in the face of adversity will be key for the Bears and their five seniors against a Lima Bath squad entering at 22-2 with tourney wins over Maumee (67-8) and Toledo Rogers (67-36).
“Watching them on film, they’re very athletic and extremely quick,” said Grosjean of the Wildkittens. “They want to get up and down the floor in transition and can all shoot the three. We’re going to have to play our A-game and compete, play fearless and play with a lot of energy and enthusiasm.”
DIVISION III
The grind gets no easier in Division III as 21-2 Ottawa-Glandorf will battle to defend its 2020 Elida District championship on Thursday with a matchup against second-seeded Liberty-Benton (19-4). The Titans downed the Eagles 40-30 in last year’s semifinals before dispatching Fairview 64-43 in the district finals to move on to regionals where the squad ultimately reached the regional finals before falling to Columbus Africentric.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Fairview continues to put together a program-boosting run of stellar play. The 20-3 Apaches earned their first Green Meadows Conference title in 16 years with an unbeaten league run this year and made their first trip to districts a year ago for the first time since 2004-05.
With the taste of regionals just eluding the Apaches a year ago, Russ Zeedyk’s squad knows the height of the bar they must clear this time around.
“From here on out, it’s going to get awful tough,” admitted Zeedyk. “I wouldn’t want to have had to choose between Jefferson or Paulding, they’re both really good teams. Then you get out of that, you get O-G or Liberty-Benton.
“After you have a taste of it, (it motivates you),” added the Fairview mentor. “It had been so long since we’d gotten out of the sectional before last year. Now we know we can do it. Obviously you can’t take any game for granted, but last year’s run gives our girls the confidence to go out and execute and play well in big games.”
The Apaches’ foe will be the 20-4 Delphos Jefferson Wildcats, co-Northwest Conference champions. Jefferson’s 48-47 win over Paulding in the sectional finals propelled the squad to the district tourney, led by sisters Alyvia and Alycia Lindeman and post power Lauren French in the paint.
In other Division III action, a pair of Fulton County and NWOAL presences will look to play spoiler to the Anthony Wayne District’s top two seeds on Thursday.
In a 5:30 p.m. tilt, seventh-seeded Swanton (16-8) will match up with top-seeded Elmwood (19-3), co-champion of the Northern Buckeye Conference. The Bulldogs downed a pair of league rivals in Liberty Center (43-32) and Archbold (39-24) in the sectional bracket to advance to the district field, paced by senior sisters and scoring maestros Arica and Averie Lutz.
Meanwhile, third-seeded Delta (15-6), a 49-35 victor over No. 4 seed Montpelier in the sectional finals, will draw a date with 17-5 Eastwood in a 7:30 p.m.
The winners of the two district semifinals in Whitehouse will meet again Saturday in a 2 p.m. district championship contest.
DIVISION IV
A pair of familiar foes will match up in the district semifinals in a rematch of last year’s district championship game at “The Dawg Pound” in Defiance on Thursday with second-seeded Wayne Trace (15-6) and third-seeded Ottoville (16-8) meeting up in a 7:30 p.m. tilt.
Of the Raiders’ six losses on the year, only one came to a Division IV team and that was on Feb. 8 against the district’s top seed Crestview by a 44-40 margin.
One of those 15 victories came against the Lady Green as the Raiders earned a 44-39 triumph at Heckman Gymnasium on Dec. 19, part of a five-game win streak and a stretch of 11 wins in 12 contests.
Getting a second win over Ottoville will be far from easy, however, according to head coach Bethany DeJarnett.
“I think the adversity of how the season has gone has helped us to learn to be flexible and to rely on our teammates when things aren’t going the way that we would like,” explained the Raider mentor, who helped guide the team all the way to the regional championship game last season before falling to Minster. “I know that we have improved overall as a team and I know that Ottoville has too. So we take things that we learned from that game and then watch film and put all of those things together to prepare for Thursday.”
The top three seeds in the district all qualified for the district tournament but thanks to eighth-seeded North Central’s 32-23 win over four-seed Hilltop in the sectional semifinals and a seven point victory against Hicksville in the finals, the 12-10 Eagles are the lone Buckeye Border Conference squad left in the tournament carrying the flag for the league.
Their district matchup is another tough task as NC will take on top-seeded Crestview (19-3), co-champions of the Northwest Conference. The Knights dispatched Stryker 60-32 to clinch a spot in districts.
In the Van Wert District, a potential district final rematch looms with top-seeded Columbus Grove (16-7) and No. 2 seed Kalida (16-6) matching up with Miller City (15-8) and Cory-Rawson (17-6), respectively.
The Bulldogs, which shared the Putnam County League crown with Kalida and Ottoville at 6-1 on the year, were plenty tested by the Wildcats during the regular season. Grove earned a 53-45 win in the teams’ Jan. 16 league meeting but it took two overtimes to decide things.
In the late contest, Kalida will look to back up a stifling 53-30 victory over Continental in the sectional finals with a tilt against seventh-seeded Cory-Rawson, which knocked off the district’s No. 3 seed McComb 40-37 in their sectional championship contest.
