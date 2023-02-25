Division III Districts
At Lake
Liberty Center 34, Van Buren 28
MILLBURY — Liberty Center reached the regional tournament for the first time in nearly two decades thanks to a defensive clampdown on Saturday afternoon in a 34-28 Division III district final victory over Van Buren at Lake High School.
Bea Barrett led a balanced scorecard with nine points for the Tigers (21-3), which held Van Buren to just three points in the second half and no field goals in the fourth quarter. Emerson Gray added seven points for LC, which will face Ottawa-Glandorf in a regional semifinal at 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Elida Fieldhouse in the program’s first regional trip since 2005.
Van Buren (17-8) had its leading scorer Sasha Busey (16.3 ppg) held to just four points as Zoe Fruth’s seven points paced the Black Knights.
VAN BUREN (28) - Lance 5; K. Bowman 0; Durliat 5; Fruth 7; Wymer 0; P. Bowman 3; Busey 4; Penn 4. Totals 8-10-28.
LIBERTY CENTER (34) - Giesige 2; Gray 7; E. Mohler 0; Armey 5; H. Mohler 6; Keller 0; Miller 0; Jones 3; Gerken 0; Barrett 9; Blanton 2. Totals 12-5-34.
Three-point goals: Van Buren - Lance, Durliat. Liberty Center - H. Mohler 2, Armey, Jones, Barrett.
Van Buren 12 13 2 1 - 28
Liberty Center 10 15 4 5 - 34
At Elida
Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Delphos Jefferson 34
ELIDA — Ottawa-Glandorf powered past Delphos Jefferson 20-7 in the second quarter to prevail 48-34 in a D-III district final at Elida to mark the eighth trip to regionals in the last nine years.
Chloee Glenn tallied 15 points and six rebounds led the way for the Titans (21-3), which held Jefferson (23-2) to 28 percent shooting on the night. Karsyn Erford added 14 markers for O-G.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (34) - Lindeman 26; Wiltsey 6; Marquiss 2; French 0; Moore 0; Rostorfer 0; Burris 0; Teman 0.Totals 14-50 2-5 34.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (48) - Glenn 15; Erford 14; Grothause 7; Kaufman 6; Haselman 5; Kimmet 1; Aldrich 0; C. Brinkman 0; E. Brinkman 0. Totals 20-46 4-7 48.
Three-point goals: Jefferson 4-25 (Lindeman 3, Wiltsey), O-G 4-9 (Erford 2, Grothause, Haselman). Rebounds: Jefferson 20 (Lindeman 8), O-G 35 (Glenn, Aldrich 6). Turnovers: Jefferson 9, O-G 13.
Jefferson 6 7 13 8 - 34
O-G 10 20 11 7 - 48
Division IV Districts
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Columbus Grove 33, Kalida 29
OTTAWA — Columbus Grove held Kalida to seven points in the fourth quarter en route to a 33-29 D-IV district championship win over the Wildcats.
Lauren Auchmuty canned five 3-pointers and was the only player for Grove (17-8) in double figures as the Bulldogs railed by three entering the final period.
Meredith Bockrath was the top scorer for Kalida (18-7) with six points while Camille Hovest, Livia Recker and Malia Romes added five markers each.
COLUMBUS GROVE (33) - Auchmuty 23; Fortman 5; Nesby 2; Sautter 2; Palte 1; Clement 0; Stechschulte 0. Totals 8-23 11-13 33.
KALIDA (29) - Bockrath 6; Hovest 5; L. Recker 5; Romes 5; A. Unverferth 3; W. Unverferth 3; Erhart 2; Miller 0; Burgei 0. Totals 10-35 7-13 29.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove 6-14 (Auchmuty 5, Fortman), Kalida 2-8 (Bockrath, W. Unverferth). Rebounds: Columbus Grove 20 (Clement 5), Kalida 17 (Bockrath 4). Turnovers: Columbus Grove 16, Kalida 9.
Col. Grove 6 7 6 14 - 33
Kalida 10 7 5 7 - 29
