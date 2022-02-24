Division IV Districts
At Defiance
Lincolnview 35, Ottoville 31
Crestview 49, Hicksville 31
Hicksville trailed by just five points at the halftime break but defending D-IV regional champion Convoy Crestview proved to be too much for the Aces as the Knights pulled away for a 49-31 win in district semifinal action at ‘The Dawg Pound’ in Defiance on Thursday evening.
Kenzie Schroeder drained seven free throws and put up 20 points in the season-ending setback for the Aces (17-8), which were held to just 15 points in the final two periods. Junior Lindsay Bergman added four makes at the charity stripe.
Sophomore Cali Gregory paced the Knights (21-4) with 16 points, powering Crestview to a district final appearance against county rival Lincolnview (10-14) on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Defiance. The Knights beat Lincolnview 65-42 on Feb. 10 during the regular season. The ninth-seeded Lancers rallied to defeat Ottoville 35-31 in the opening game of Thursday’s doubleheader.
HICKSVILLE (31) — Slattery 3; Seitz 0; Schroeder 20; Neidhardt 0; Smith 2; Bergman 4; Crall 2. Totals 9-30 11-21 31.
CRESTVIEW (49) — Greulach 6; Putman 4; Kulwicki 0; Kline 6; Gregory 16; McCoy 8; Etzler 9; Walls 0; Reno 0. Totals 18-44 10-15 49.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 2-7 (Slattery, Schroeder), Crestview 3-11 (Greulach 2, Kline). Rebounds: Hicksville 17 (Crall 5), Crestview 23 (Etzler 5). Turnovers: Hicksville 26, Crestview 15.
Hicksville 6 10 7 8 — 31
Crestview 7 14 15 13 — 49
At Van Wert
Col. Grove 48, Kalida 33
Miller City 36, Leipsic 32
VAN WERT — Miller City set up a rematch with Putnam County League co-champion Columbus Grove by holding off Leipsic down the stretch in a PCL quartet of district semifinalists.
In the late game, Miller City (17-6) survived a rally by Leipsic after leading 12-2 through eight minutes but being tied entering the fourth quarter. Abi Lammers tallied 13 points and six rebounds to lead the Wildcats while Grace Pfau added 10 points and a pair of 3-pointers. Whitney Langhals’ 11 points were tops for Leipsic (19-6).
The early game saw Columbus Grove (17-6) stake out a 14-2 lead after one quarter and stifle Kalida (13-12) in a 49-33 victory. Savannah Ridenour paced three in double figures for the Bulldogs with 15 points while Camille Hovest’s 13 markers and five rebounds were tops for Kalida. Brooke Vennekotter added 10 points and five caroms.
Miller City and Columbus Grove will meet on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Van Wert for a district title in a rematch of their PCL tilt on Jan. 15 won by Miller City, 43-30. Grove will aim for its second straight regional berth while a Miller City win would mark the first district title since 2004 for the Wildcats
KALIDA (33) — Hovest 13; Vennekotter 10; Erhart 4; Burgei 3; W. Unverferth 3; Bockrath 0; L. Recker 0; C. Recker 0; Am. Unverferth 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 14-39 2-6 33.
COLUMBUS GROVE (49) — Ridenour 15; Auchmuty 13; King 11; Clement 3; Fortman 3; Halker 3; Schroeder 0; Sautter 0. Totals 13-31 13-17 48.
Three-point goals: Kalida 3-11 (Vennekotter, Burgei, W. Unverferth), Columbus Grove 9-18 (Auchmuty 3, King 2, Clement, Fortman, Halker, Ridenour). Rebounds: Kalida 17 (Hovest, Vennekotter 5), Columbus Grove 18. Turnovers: Kalida 14, Columbus Grove 11.
Kalida 2 7 10 14 — 33
Col. Grove 14 13 7 14 — 48
LEIPSIC (32) — Henry 7; J. Hermiller 4; M. Hermiller 6; Langhals 11; Haselman 4. Totals 13-5-32.
MILLER CITY (36) — Lammers 13; Ruck 2; C. Hermiller 2; Otto 2; Warnimont 2; Reyna 6; Pfau 10. Totals 13-39 6-11 36.
Three-point goals: Leipsic 1-14 (Henry). Miller City 5-15 (Lammers 3, Pfau 2). Rebounds: Leipsic 31 (Henry 9), Miller City 23 (Lammers 6). Turnovers: Leipsic 9, Miller City 12.
Leipsic 2 9 12 9 — 32
Miller City 12 7 4 13 — 36
Division III Districts
At Elida
Ottawa-Glandorf 43,
Delphos Jefferson 42
ELIDA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Lily Haselman nailed a corner 3-pointer with two seconds to go in regulation to spur the Titans to a 43-42 comeback victory over second-seeded Delphos Jefferson at the Elida Fieldhouse.
The game-winner was the only bucket in the game for Haselman as the Titans (18-7) rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit and a five-point hole through three periods. Erin Kaufman tallied 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals for O-G while Myka Aldrich had 10 points and four rebounds. O-G will battle Liberty-Benton (24-1) in a 3 p.m. district final on Saturday after the Eagles downed Van Buren 54-27. The meeting is the fifth straight district meeting for the two schools and the seventh since 2014.
Alycia Lindeman was the only player in double figures for Jefferson (22-2) with 13 points.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (43) — Haselman 3; Aldrich 10; Kimmet 5; E. Kaufman 16; K. Kaufman 4; E. Brinkman 2; C. Brinkman 3; Schroeder 0. Totals 18-50 5-7 43.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (42) — Wiltsie 8; A. Lindeman 13; L. Lindeman 9; McGue 2; French 7; Teman 3; Rostorfer 0. Totals 13-40 10-13 42.
Three-point goals: O-G 2-16 (Haselman, Kimmet), Jefferson 6-18 (Wiltsie 2, A. Lindeman 2, L. Lindeman, Teman). Rebounds: O-G 31 (E. Kaufman 8), Jefferson 32 (French 9). Turnovers: O-G 9, Jefferson 12.
O-G 8 7 11 17 — 43
Jefferson 17 9 5 11 — 42
