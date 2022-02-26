WHITEHOUSE — It was a long time coming.
After a couple of years of heartbreaks and early exits in the tournament, Wauseon girls basketball earned their first district championship since 2009-2010 with a 72-58 win over the No. 1 seed Elmwood on Saturday afternoon.
When the final buzzer sounded, it was nothing but elation for the girls, as a teary-eyed head coach in Dan Seiler watched his team, including his daughter and senior Marisa Seiler celebrate in the middle of the court.
“It means everything. That’s why you do it. You do it for these kids and to watch them celebrate on the court and get a victory, it’s just amazing. It’s the best thing ever as a fan, as a coach, as a dad,” Seiler said of his team after the win. “I know how much work these girls put in. I see the amount of time they put in after practice, before practice, through the summer, and to have them get rewarded like this, I think it just speaks for itself.”
But unlike plenty of games this season for the Indians, who now move to 22-3 and will play in regional semifinals next week against Ottawa-Glandorf, it wasn’t easy.
Up 42-40 with 3:25 left in the third quarter, just looking at the score would make one think that the Indians were in a good spot.
To this point, the two teams had played very even as they were tied at 15 to end the first quarter and tied at 33 to end the first half.
But with plenty of time left in the third quarter Seiler, their leading scorer, had just gone to the bench with four fouls. Hayley Meyer, their second-leading scorer and other big, got her fourth two minutes later.
And almost as soon as Seiler went to the bench, the Royals (19-4) started a 10-3 run to close the third quarter and take a 52-46 lead into the fourth.
Right before the end of the third quarter, however, Dan Seiler made the risky decision to put his daughter and Meyer back in the game because the Indians were struggling to handle Elmwood’s full-court pressure.
“I tried to bench our two bigs and they just took advantage of us and I don’t blame them, that was great coaching,” Seiler said. “So I had to go back to them late in the third quarter but luckily the other three really stepped up.”
One of those other three was senior Autumn Pelok, who stepped up in a big way in the short absence of the Wauseon bigs.
She scored the last seven points of the third quarter for the Indians, including a three-pointer just before the end of the fourth quarter. But the most important factor in Seiler's eyes was her play on defense.
“Autumn plays her best when she has to,” Dan Seiler said. “When she picked up her defense in that second half, I thought everything else was easy for her. She might not have got the steal but she kept her defender in front of her, her hands were all over. She’s just awesome, a great kid.”
But most importantly, Pelok was the calm voice for a team that was forced to send two of their best players to the bench.
“That was scary,” Pelok said of her teammates being in foul trouble. “I knew everyone was going to be worked up so I just brought them together and told them ‘listen you guys can do this, this is what we all worked for. If we have each other and help each other out, there’s nothing we can’t do.’”
Still, the Royals were on a 10-3 run which extended to 12-3 with a Brooklyn Thrash steal and transition bucket to begin the fourth quarter.
But after those two points to lead off the fourth, Wauseon scored the next six field goals, going on a 14-0 run and earning a 62-52 lead with 3:30 left in the game.
A large part of that was won on the defensive side for the Indians as Elmwood turned the ball over six-straight times down the floor in the run. They turned it over 15 times in the second half.
The run started with an Ellie Rodriguez three to cut the Elmwood lead in half. Then it was Meyer’s time to go to work as the Indians constantly found her in good positions either going to or under the basket. She scored the next two buckets, followed by a Pelok two-point jumper, and then followed by two more Meyer layups to end the run.
“She’s the real deal,” Seiler said of Meyer who ended with a team-high 25 points. “There are not many girls that have her footwork, she’s really worked on timing. She’s just feeling good right now, she’s healthy and that’s just fun to watch.”
“She also moved really well without the ball,” Seiler added of Meyer “And we did a really good job of finding her on the backside and she finished for us today.”
Elmwood answered with baskets from Thrash and six-footer Anna Barber, but the Indians staved off the potential late run, this time from with a basket from Seiler, who split the defense to get to the rack and give Wauseon a 64-56 lead with just 1:30 remaining.
The lead at this point proved too much as Elmwood tried to foul but it was to no avail and the Indians walked away with their first district title in over a decade.
“This meant so much,” Pelok said of the victory. “Last year we lost in the first round and we had injuries, I tore my ACL so I couldn’t be there for the team.”
For Marisa Seiler, the moment was one of celebration for her and her teammates’ accomplishments, but also one that she’ll cherish getting to share with her dad.
“It means a lot to have this opportunity with my dad,” she said. “And to also share it with my teammates, I love it.”
Thrash led all scorers with 27 points and with a two-point basket late in the third quarter, she scored her 2,000th career point. Thrash also recorded 12 rebounds in the contest.
But Thrash had just eight in the first half, instead, it was freshman Aubrey Johnson keeping the Royals afloat in the first half as she knocked down three trifectas and led the team with 13 points.
She was kept quiet in the second half though scoring no points, as only three Royals scored in the final two periods.
“I didn’t see that coming,” Dan Seiler said of Johnson’s first-half performance. “We did a lot of scouting but I didn’t expect to see that. She had a nice first half but I think we shut her down after that.”
The loss marks the Royals' third-straight in the district finals.
Seiler led the way in the first half for the Indians with 15 points, she ended the game with 20 as did Pelok. Seiler led the Indians with seven rebounds.
Ottawa-Glandorf now awaits Wauseon in the regional semifinals after they avenged their earlier season loss with a district title win over rival Liberty Benton. As of now that game is set for an 8 p.m tip at Lexington. It could likely be moved to a more convenient location.
But while there might be more games left to play, and Wauseon is grateful for that, they are going to choose to savor the moment for as long as they can.
“This just means everything, this is what we’ve been working for since we were little kids. And this is just a moment that we will never forget.”
WAUSEON (72) - Tester 1; Pelok 20; Rodriguez 3; Seiler 20; Carroll 3; Meyer 25. Totals: 17-4-27.
ELMWOOD (58) - Beckford 0; Lee 0; 5 7 ; Meyer 3; Thrash 27; Johnson 13; Keiffer 2; Barber 6. Totals: 15-6-11-58.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Pelok 3, Rodriguez. Elmwood - Johnson 3, Thrash, Frank, Meyer. Rebounds: Elmwood 21 (Thrash 12), Wauseon 18 (Seiler 7). Turnovers: Elmwood 22, Wauseon 7.
Wauseon 15 18 13 26 - 72
Elmwood 15 18 17 8 - 58
