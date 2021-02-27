ELIDA — Another year, another challenge, another Ottawa-Glandorf district title.
For the second straight year, the Titans answered a second-half surge from Fairview at the Elida Fieldhouse with a late run to wrap up a regional berth, as O-G downed the Apaches 47-38 on Saturday afternoon to advance in the Division III postseason.
The Titans (23-2) will match up with Whitehouse District champion Delta () on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Division III regional action at Lexington High School, following a 5:30 p.m. tilt between Columbus Africentric and Willard in the opener.
Saturday’s contest, a rematch of a 64-43 O-G victory in the 2020 D-III Elida District finals, played out similarly to the teams’ first district go-round.
Thanks to a stingy defensive effort, O-G held Fairview (21-4) to just 13 first-half points and only five field goals in the opening two quarters to take a 20-13 edge into the break.
“They were very good, very athletic, very aggressive … probably more aggressive than we were tonight,” said O-G coach Troy Yant, who moved to 212-28 as Titan mentor with the win. “We would have liked to use (our) length on the (offensive) end and I thought they did a good job of plugging up the middle … we didn’t really get a lot of offense out of our posts in a traditional set.”
Fairview stayed within striking distance on a bucket from Cline and a free throw by the Apache senior at the six-minute mark to cut the Titan lead to 22-16, but that tally marked the final point for the Black and Gold in the period.
Buckets from 6-0 junior Erin Kaufman and Chloee Glenn bookended a trey by Lily Haselman for a 7-0 run that boosted the advantage back to 13.
The two teams traded scoreless possessions for the next three minutes before freshman Myka Aldrich fired up the Titan crowd with back-to-back buckets in the paint. The Titan defense forced three straight Fairview turnovers in that stretch and gave O-G a commanding 33-16 lead heading to the fourth.
With last season’s lopsided loss to the Titans still burning fresh and the drive still there to earn the program’s first regional berth in 16 years, Fairview fought back yet again.
Over the span of 5:27 in the fourth quarter, the Apaches whittled the O-G lead from 19 all the way down to six at 40-34.
Senior Karrie Smith made a trey and a bucket, Cline and sophomore Carrie Zeedyk each converted three-point plays, Cline hit a pair of free throws and freshman Kelly Crites canned a corner trifecta in the run, making it a two-possession game with 2:33 to go.
The rally seemed primed to continue as the Apaches’ pressure forced a five-second inbound turnover by the Titans but Kaufman came up with a key block on a Crites attempt and promptly converted a pair of double-bonus free throws at the other end to stem the tide.
“(O-G’s) a good team, they’re not going to just let you come back and take it from them,” explained Fairview coach Russ Zeedyk. “They’re a good program and it’s one of those things where everybody wants to be is what O-G has.
“We’ve been back here twice and battled with them, but I thought we gave them a lot better game this year than last year.”
The charity stripe was plenty charitable in the final two-plus minutes for the Titans, which converted 7-of-10 from the line to salt things away and send O-G to its sixth regional tournament in the last seven years.
The glass was a key component of the Titan triumph, as Ottawa-Glandorf out-rebounded Fairview 31-20, aided by 11 offensive caroms.
“We talked about what was happening in the first half and … I think we were more focused on them attacking us than we were finishing,” said Yant. “We did a little better job of that in the third quarter, made some buckets and got a little bit of space there for a while.”
Kaufman nabbed eight of those 31 rebounds to go along with a team-high 12 points. Aldrich also netted 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting, along with four rebounds and five steals.
Smith nailed three treys in her final game for the Apaches, the lone double-digit scorer with 13 points. Cline netted eight points and five steals before fouling out in the fourth quarter in her Fairview swan song with Smith, Cassie Mavis and Olivia Ricica.
“Our seniors have been with us through the program ever since they were little,” said Zeedyk of his departing standouts. “It’s going to be sad to see them go, but they raised the bar for Fairview basketball ... We’ve been to (district finals) twice now and that’s just a credit to them.”
The winners of the Division III regional semifinals on Wednesday will meet on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the regional championship at Lexington.
FAIRVIEW (38) - C. Zeedyk 4; Smith 13; Mavis 1; Crites 6; Cline 8; P. Ricica 0; O. Ricica 4; Rhodes 2; K. Zeedyk 0; Singer 0; Hammer 0. Totals 12-37 10-16 38.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (47) - Erford 6; Haselman 3; Aldrich 12; E. Kaufman 12; Glenn 6; Siefker 3; K. Kaufman 2; Okuley 3; Brinkman 0; Schroeder 0; Horstman 0; Fortman 0; Krouse 0. Totals 17-36 10-20 47.
Three-point goals: Fairview 4-13 (Smith 3, Crites), Ottawa-Glandorf 3-8 (Haselman, Siefker, Okuley), Rebounds: Fairview 20 (Crites 4), Ottawa-Glandorf 31 (E. Kaufman 8). Turnovers: Fairview 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 18.
Fairview 6 7 3 22 - 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 8 12 13 14 - 47
