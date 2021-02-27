Division IV
Defiance District
Crestview 51, Ottoville 35
Crestview earned its first trip to the regional tournament since 2014 on Saturday at “The Dawg Pound” in Defiance, knocking off Ottoville 51-35 in a Division IV district championship game.
Myia Etzler and Olivia Cunningham led the way with 15 points each for Crestview (21-3), which will battle Toledo Christian Thursday at the Elida Fieldhouse at 5:30 p.m.
Nicole Knippen's 10 points were tops for the Lady Green (17-9).
OTTOVILLE (35) - Thomas 5; Honigford 2; P. Wannemacher 0; R. Wannemacher 0; S. Turnwald 9; Kramer 5; Knippen 10; G. Gamble 4; S. German 0; F. Gamble 0; Leis 0. Totals 12-6-35.
CRESTVIEW (51) - Greulach 0; Grace 0; Putman 3; B. Gregory 7; C. Gregory 9; McCoy 6; M. Etzler 12; Macki 0; Kulwicki 0; Hammons 2; Cunningham 12; Longstreth 0. Totals 21-7-51.
Three-point goals: Ottoville - S. Turnwald 3, Kramer, Thomas. Crestview - C. Gregory, Cunningham.
Ottoville 10 9 9 7 - 35
Crestview 11 12 13 15 - 51
Van Wert District
Columbus Grove 48, Kalida 34
VAN WERT — Columbus Grove held Kalida to just nine made field goals, knocking out their Putnam County League rivals 48-34 to advance to regionals.
Kenzie King drained 11-of-14 free throws to finish with 18 points for the Bulldogs (18-7), which will take on New Washington Buckeye Central in a Division IV regional semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. on Thursday. Erin Downing also scored 18 points in the victory.
Grace Klausing tallied 20 points and seven rebounds in the loss for Kalida, which ends its season at 17-7.
KALIDA (34) – Klausing 20; Smith 8; Vennekotter 4; Hovest 2; Erhart 0; Siebeneck 0; Recker 0; Schmitz 0. Totals 9-33 12-15 34.
COLUMBUS GROVE (48) – King 18; Downing 18; Halker 6; Clement 3; S. Schroeder 3; Sautter 0; Fortman 0. Totals 14-31 13-21 48.
Three-point goals: Kalida 4-21 (Klausing 4), Columbus Grove 7-17 (Downing 2, Halker 2, King, Clement, S. Schroeder). Rebounds: Kalida 22 (Klausing 7), Columbus Grove 17 (King 4). Turnovers: Kalida 11, Columbus Grove 6.
Kalida 4 7 9 14 - 34
Columbus Grove 6 16 10 16 - 48
