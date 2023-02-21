District Girls Basketball Capsule Previews
DIVISION II
At Paulding, Thurs. 7:30 p.m.
Bryan (21-2) vs. St. Marys (15-9)
MartinRPI rankings: Bryan 0.7812 (third in Region 6); St. Marys 0.7477 (17th).
PPG scored: Bryan 54.0, St. Marys 40.8. PPG allowed: Bryan 34.3, St. Marys 36.0.
Stat leaders: Bryan — Reese Grothaus 13 ppg, 3 apg, 2.6 spg; Kailee Thiel 11 ppg, 6.2 rpg; Ella Voigt 5 rpg, 2.1 spg; Marah Smith 3 rpg. St. Marys — Not available.
Facts: Teams have met in sectional finals the last two years (St. Marys win 39-29 in 2022, Bryan win 48-36 in 2021) … Bryan beat St. Marys 48-35 on Jan. 14 (Grothaus 14 points, 11 rebounds) … Golden Bears faced other two district semifinalists in regular season (lost 48-35 to Lima Bath on Nov. 19, lost at Liberty-Benton 50-47 on Jan. 28).
At Anthony Wayne, Thurs. 7:30 p.m.
Wauseon (13-10) vs. Toledo Rogers (13-10)
MartinRPI rankings: Wauseon 0.7393 (19th); Rogers 0.7548 (14th).
PPG scored: Wauseon 44.5, Rogers 52.4. PPG allowed: Wauseon 38.9, Rogers 39.1.
Stat leaders: Wauseon — Hayley Meyer 16.7 ppg, 9.4 rpg; Mackenzie Stasa 8.7 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.1 spg. Toledo Rogers — Breayah Jefferson 20.4 ppg; Mylah Williams 12.6 ppg; Ni’Rah Clark 11 ppg, 8.4 rpg.
Facts: Teams have met five times all-time, Rogers has won all five … Jefferson’s 20.4 ppg was No. 1 in the Toledo City League this season … Clark had 26 points and a school-record 23 rebounds in Rogers’ 71-22 win over Otsego in sectional final … Wauseon making third district trip in four years, first in D-II since 2020.
DIVISION III
At Elida, Thurs. 7:30 p.m.
Fairview (19-4) vs.
No. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (20-3)
MartinRPI rankings: Fairview 0.8769 (No. 10), O-G 0.7913 (No. 2, No. 5 in Division III).
PPG scored: Fairview 60.7, O-G 55.5. PPG allowed: Fairview 37.9, O-G 38.3.
Stat leaders: Fairview — Carrie Zeedyk 15.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2.5 spg, 29 3-pointers; Allison Rhodes 14.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.7 spg, 1.4 apg; Kelly Crites 13.6 ppg, 4.7 ppg, 3.3 spg, 4 apg, 33 3-pointers. O-G — Katie Kaufman 9.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.3 spg; Karsyn Erford 9.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.7 spg; Kaelyn Grothause 7.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.4 spg; Kaitlyn Kimmet 7.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.4 spg.
Facts: Third postseason meeting in four years (O-G won in district finals 64-43 in 2020, 47-38 in 2021) … Titans rolled 76-46 in regular-season meeting on Dec. 4, 2021 but only beat Fairview 59-58 this season (Rhodes 23 points on 11-12 shooting; Grothause 18 points, four rebounds, four assists) …O-G head coach Troy Yant earned 250th career win vs. Minster on Jan. 31 (now 255-40, 87.9 winning percentage) … O-G has won district titles in seven of the last eight years while Fairview is 90-28 in the last five seasons under Russell Zeedyk … district title for Fairview would be first since the run to the 1995 state finals.
At Lake, Wed. 6 p.m.
Evergreen (14-9) vs. Van Buren (16-7)
MartinRPI rankings: Evergreen 0.7194 (No. 22), Van Buren 0.7779 (No. 14).
PPG scored: Evergreen 41.0, Van Buren 47.5. PPG allowed: Evergreen 39.9, Van Buren 35.8.
Stat leaders: Evergreen — Addie Ricker 11.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg; Macy Chamberlin 9.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg; Lucy Serna 7 rpg; Kennedy Emmitt 2.6 apg; Brooke Sintobin 2.4 spg. Van Buren — Sasha Busey 16.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg; Zoe Fruth 9.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg; Anna Durliat 8.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.6 apg, 3.1 spg, 30 3-pointers.
Facts: Streaky season for Evergreen with five straight wins in January before losing three straight to end regular season and 69-39 rout of Elmwood in sectional finals … Van Buren’s only league loss was to league Liberty-Benton on Dec. 1 … Knights’ seven losses are to teams with 96-42 combined record … Evergreen beat Delta 34-33 on Dec. 20 and lost league game to Panthers 32-25 on Jan. 6 while losing to LC 53-32 on Jan. 21 … district title would be first since 2016 for Evergreen and first under head coach Brittany Cymbolin.
At Lake, Wed. 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Center (20-3) vs. Delta (11-12)
MartinRPI rankings: Liberty Center 0.8107 (No. 7), Delta 0.6986 (No. 29).
PPG scored: Liberty Center 51.9, Delta 41.0. PPG allowed: Liberty Center 29.3, Delta 41.8.
Stat leaders: Liberty Center — Emerson Gray 11.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.0 spg; Kailey Blanton 7.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg; Peyton Armey 6.2 ppg, 2.9 spg, 2.1 apg; Alyssa Giesige 4.8 rpg, 2.1 spg; Haley Mohler 2.2 spg. Delta — Grace Munger 11.4 ppg, 2.8 spg; Khloe Weber 9.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.6 spg, 2.2 apg; Sophia Burres 2.1 apg.
Facts: LC’s 29.3 ppg allowed is ninth-best in the state in D-III … The Tigers average 18.2 steals per game … LC beat Delta 53-32 on Jan. 21 (Bea Barrett 12 points, Gray 11 points) … Delta in districts for first time since 2021 and first time under head coach Kelsey Gillen … last district title for Liberty Center was in 2007 in Division IV.
DIVISION IV
At Defiance, Thurs. 6 p.m.
Ayersville (17-6) vs. Stryker (18-6)
MartinRPI rankings: Ayersville 0.7402 (No. 12), Stryker 0.7358 (No. 13).
PPG scored: Ayersville 46.7, Stryker 41.8. PPG allowed: Ayersville 37.8, Stryker 35.0.
Stat leaders: Ayersville — Ally Schindler 13.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.9 spg, 1.9 bpg, 61 percent field goals; Kaylee Dockery 10.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.8 spg; Neva Sheets 9.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.6 spg, 38 3-pointers. Stryker — Sage Woolace 17.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 3.5 spg, 25 3-pointers; Alexia Wickerham 7.8 ppg, 3 rpg, 1.6 spg; Emma Fulk 6.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.9 spg.
Facts: Ayersville defeated Stryker 50-38 on Feb. 4 .. Pilots lost three of five games in late January, then won four of last five to end regular season … first district appearance for Ayersville since run to district finals in 2016 … Beat Stryker in district semifinals that year … Stryker started 13-1 then lost four of six from Jan. 19-Feb. 6 … Panther leading scorer Sage Woolace is fifth 1,000-point scorer while finishing as BBC first-teamer in basketball, volleyball and softball, along with regional track qualifying in 2021.
At Defiance, Thurs. 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 Crestview (19-4) vs. Pettisville (14-10)
MartinRPI rankings: Crestview 0.8477 (No. 1, No. 4 in D-IV), Pettisville 0.6780 (No. 24).
PPG scored: Crestview 48.0, Pettisville 40.5. PPG allowed: Crestview 35.9, Pettisville 35.0.
Stat leaders: Crestview — Cali Gregory 20.2 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2 spg, 44 3-pointers; Lacie McCoy 8.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3 apg, 1.9 spg; Elli Kline 7.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.8 apg, 20 3-pointers. Pettisville — Ellie Grieser 8.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.8 spg; Olivia Miller 8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.3 spg; Grace Crawford 7.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg; Leah Beck 6.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 52 percent field goals; Amanda Grimm 4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.3 spg.
Facts: Crestview finished the regular season ranked No. 7 in AP poll … Crestview reached regionals the last two seasons, fell to state runner-up New Knoxville in semifinals in 2022, lost to eventual state champ Fort Loramie in the 2021 state semifinals … Pettisville looking for first district final appearance since 2019 … Blackbirds avenged wo regular-season losses to Hilltop with 57-43 sectional victory.
At Ottawa-Glandorf, Thurs. 7:30 p.m.
Kalida (17-6) vs. Cory-Rawson (16-7)
MartinRPI rankings: Kalida 0.7932 (No. 7), Cory-Rawson 0.7336 (No. 14).
PPG scored: Kalida 42.5, Cory-Rawson 53.5. PPG allowed: Kalida 32.0, Cory-Rawson 43.2.
Stat leaders: Kalida — Camille Hovest 9.5 ppg, 8 rpg, 2.2 spg; Brooke Erhart 4.1 ppg, 3 rpg, 1.2 spg; Meredith Bockrath 5 pgg, 3.2 rpg, 2 spg. Cory-Rawson — Paige McVetta 15.1 ppg, 4.4 apg, 4.7 spg, 30 3-pointers; Makayla Gilfillan 11.1 ppg; Chelcie McVetta 10.2 ppg, 3.3 apg; Brynn Reese 3.1 spg; Lanie Kempf 2.6 spg, 2.1 apg; Morgan McVetta 2.1 apg, 26 3-pointers.
Facts: Kalida gunning for first berth in regionals since 2020 … Kalida beat Cory-Rawson 50-17 in D-IV district semifinals in 2021.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.