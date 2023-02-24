PAULDING — Bryan girls basketball avenged their sectional finals loss to St. Marys last season with a 47-39 win over the Roughriders in a Division II district semifinal at Paulding on Thursday.
The Golden Bears (22-2) took a four-point lead into the final stanza, and outscored St. Marys (15-10) 12-8 in the fourth to earn their second district finals berth in the past three seasons.
Bryan saw three players in double figures as Ella Voigt led the way with 13 points while Kailee Thiel added 12. Blayze Langenderfer manged 10 points off the bench.
They'll match up with third-seeded Lima Bath on Saturday for a spot in regionals after the Wildcats downed top-seeded Liberty-Benton 38-30 in the other distrct semfinal. Bryan fell to Lima Bath 57-43 earlier this season.
D-II District Semifinals
At Paulding
Lima Bath 38, Liberty-Benton 30
Bryan 47, St. Marys 39
ST MARYS (39) - Jacobs 0; Allemeier 2; Greber 0; Nuss 3; Hesse 12; Rable 6; Ruble 11; Hirschfeld 5. Totals: 11-5-2 39.
BRYAN (47) - Thiel 12; Voigt 13; Grothaus 6; Rau 0; Smith 6; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 10; Alspaugh 0. Totals: 8-7-10 47.
Three-point goals: St Marys - Rable 2, Nuss, Ruble, Hireschfeld; Bryan - Voigt 2, Grothaus 2, Smith 2, Langenderfer 1.
St Marys 6 8 17 8 - 39
Bryan 12 6 17 12 - 47
D-IV District Semifinals
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Columbus Grove 55, Leipsic 50
Kalida 64, Cory-Rawson 35
OTTAWA — For the second time in the past three seasons, Kalida downed Cory-Rawson in a Division IV district semifinal, this time eclipsing the Hornets 64-35.
The Wildcats () led just 13-12 after one quarter but put the clamps on in the second quarter, holding Cory-Rawson () to just four points and roaring out to a 28-16 halftime lead. That lead only grew in the second half as the Wildcats cruised to victory.
Brooke Erhart led the way for Kalida with 14 points and seven rebounds. Camile Hovest added 11 points and six boards. Morgan McVetta led the way for Cory-Rawson with eight.
With third-seed Columbus Grove's 55-50 upset over top-seeded Leipsic in the other district semifinal, it will be an all Putnam County League battle in the district finals on Saturday.
CORY-RAWSON (35) - M. McVetta 13; P. McVetta 8; Gillfilan 5; C. McVetta 4; Kempf 3; Reese 2; Bixler 0; Duffman 0; Keuneke 0; Stuckey 0. Totals: 11-37 8-20 35.
KALIDA (64) - Erhart 14; Hovest 11; Romes 10; A. Unverferth 7; W. Unverferth 6; Meyer 4; Burgei 4; Bockrath 3; Miler 3; L. Recker 1; Nartker 1; Kuhlman 0; C. Recker 0; M. Unverferth 0; I. Recker 0. Totals: 25-55 11-20 64.
Three-point goals: Cory-Rawson 5-14 (M. McVetta 2-7, Gillfilan 1-1, C. McVetta 1-1, Kempf 1-2), Kalida 3-15 (Erhart 2-3, Miler 1-2). Rebounds: Cory-Rawson 24 (P. McVetta 5), Kalida 30 (Erhart 7). Turnovers: Cory-Rawson 31, Kalida 13.
Cory-Rawson 12 4 8 11 - 35
Kalida 13 15 16 20 - 64
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.