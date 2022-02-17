BOWLING GREEN — Tinora senior Lauren Melia punched her ticket to her fourth straight state tournament, earning a convincing first place at the Division II district diving competition at Bowling Green State University’s Cooper Pool on Wednesday.
Melia, a Miami University commit, set a new district mark with a 490.55, leading all divers after the preliminaries, semifinals and finals for her fourth state qualifying effort in as many years. Napoleon sophomore Mara Cashman finished as district runner-up for the second straight year with a 432.65 while Defiance junior Lilly Lacey was third with a 430.15.
Lacey will be joined at state by teammate Elli Fleischman as the DHS junior was eighth overall at BGSU to earn her second state qualifying spot in the last three years.
Napoleon was well-represented atop the standings with Cashman in second, junior Emma Dirr in 10th and sophomore Tauren Davis in the 12th and final state qualifying spot, just 2.3 points ahead of teammate Jorja Swihart in 13th. Wauseon freshman Alyssa DiSanti was ninth overall to punch a ticket to Canton.
Division II District Diving
At Bowling Green
Girls Finalists (top 12 to state)
1. Lauren Melia (Tinora), 490.55; Mara Cashman (Napoleon), 432.65; Lilly Lacey (Defiance), 430.15; Kenna Stimmel (Castalia Margaretta), 406.1; Anna Gasser (CM), 378.15; Anna Parr (Lexington), 377.05; Brigitte Schroeder (Port Clinton), 355; Elli Fleischman (D), 332.6; Alyssa DiSanti (Wauseon), 318.5; Emma Dirr (N), 316.85; Kennedy Schnittker (Sandusky Perkins), Tauren Davis (N), 310.45; Jorja Swihart (N), 308.15; Emma Donely (L) 307.9; Macey Wade (Mansfield Senior), 302.0; Savana Simcoe (Tiffin Columbian), 292.95.
