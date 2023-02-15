BOWLING GREEN — A pair of two-time state-qualifying girls divers punched their tickets to a third trip to Canton during Division II district diving on Wednesday at Bowling Green State University.
Defiance senior Lilly Lacey was fifth in the D-II field to earn a berth at state, where she finished seventh last season, while Napoleon junior Mara Cashman took the individual district crown with a score of 436.75 and send a Ladycat to state for another year. Cashman was third at state last season and ninth as a freshman in 2021. Cashman had company in the top finishers as Ella Borstelman was seventh, Tauren Davis 10th and Jorja Swihart 11th.
DHS senior Gabbi Rittenour was 16th overall, narrowly missing out on a berth at state.
Liberty Center’s Joy Brown, who competes with Napoleon during the season, was ninth overall to punch her ticket to state while Ottawa-Glandorf’s Alysha Diemer was 13th and qualified as well.
In the boys meet, Bryan junior Kaedyn Ward and Wauseon’s Austin Schweinhagen were second and fourth, respectively, to nab state diving berths while Napoleon’s Ashton Delaney joined the fray with an eighth-place showing at 252.4.
Division II District Diving
At BGSU
Boys
1. Max Wasiniak (Huron), 437.95; Kaedyn Ward (Bryan); Owen Roth (Lexington); Austyn Schweinhagen (Wauseon); Owen Lemon (Ashland); Mason Trittschuh (L); Tre Leber (Sandusky Perkins); Ashton Delaney (Napoleon); Peter Cencer (H); Luke Hertenstein (St. Marys); Nash Nicholson (Mansfield Senior); Deven Goodman (L); Brian VanBremen (Ashland); Jackie Schmitz (A); Lukas Maust (Ashland Crestview); Caden Merrell (MS).
Girls
1. Mara Cashman (N), 436.75; Anna Gasser (Margaretta); Brigitte Schroeder (Port Clinton); Riley Hunt (Kenton); Lilly Lacey (Defiance); Kennedy Schnittker (SP); Ella Borstelman (N); Elisa McFadden (L); Joy Brown (Liberty Center); Tauren Davis (N), Jorja Swihart (N); Macey Wade (MS); Alysha Diemer (Ottawa-Glandorf); Abby Schiller (Oak Harbor); Ava Lambert (B); Gabbi Rittenour (D).
