OTTAWA — Wauseon swept the Division II team titles while Holgate just missed doing the same in Division III at the district cross county meet at Ottawa Park.
Wauseon was five points better than Van Wert in the boys team score.
"We knew it was going to be tough," said Wauseon coach Joe Allen. "If you look at the scores, it was close. We're happy to get out (to the regional). That was our first goal. Second, this is an added bonus."
In a battle of NWOAL runners, Wauseon's Braden Vernot edged out Bryan's Joshuah Taylor to win the race in 16:03.
"He's going confidence each week," Allen said of Vernot.
Defiance finished third and will send its boys team to the district at Tiffin.
In the girls team race, Wauseon totaled 41 points to 80 for runner-up Lima Shawnee.
"We thought our girls had a good shot," mentioned Allen. "We ran really well."
For the Wauseon girls, Magdalena Duden and Grace Rhoades took second and third.
The spot for the final team to advance was also a close race. Ottawa-Glandorf, who had the district winner in Alexa Fortman and added a fourth-place finish from Madelyn Hovest, beat out Defiance by 14 points to advance.
Layla Briseno led the Bulldogs with a time of 20:59 for 12th overall.
Holgate nearly did the same in Division III. The Tigers had four of the top eight finishers in the boys race to beat Tinora 32-63 in the team standings. The Rams did claim the top two spots as Jacob Cramer won, followed by Clay Carpenter.
Archbold, led by individual champion Kylie Sauder, was able to score the win over the Tigers for the team title.
Division II Districts
At Ottawa
(Top four teams and individuals in top 16 not on qualifying teams advance to regionals)
Boys
Wauseon 73, Van Wert 78, Defiance 81, Lima Shawnee 97, Ottawa-Glandorf 125, Maumee 139, Otsego 214, Bryan 215, St. Marys 223, Kenton 286, Paulding 308, Elida 319, Napoleon 331, Lima Bath 379
Top 16
1 . Braden Vernot (W), 16:03; Joshuah Taylor (B), Jack Callan (W), Hunter Sherer (VW), Eric Board (M), Asanke Steyer (VW), Isaiah Johns (LS), Brennen Roehrig (D), Noah Williams (LS), Max Buddelmeyer (O-G), Ashton Serrato (O), Gage Wannemacher (VW), Ty Buckland (O-G), Ryan Otto (N), Eli Fortman (D), Nathan Morgan (D)
Individual District Qualifiers
Joshuah Taylor (B), Eric Board (M), Max Buddelmeyer (O-G), Ashton Serrato (O), Ty Buckland (O-G), Ryan Otto (N).
Girls
Wauseon 41, Lima Shawnee 80, Van Wert 85, Ottawa-Glandorf 120, Defiance 134, Napoleon 137, Kenton 146, Maumee 155, Bryan 198
Top 16
1 . Alexa Fortman (O-G), 19:46.1; Magdalena Duden (W), Grace Rhoades (W), Madelyn Hovest (O-G), Molly Stump (LS), Serena Mathews (W), Ellen Schloemer (SM), Emily Birkhold (N), Alaina Williams (LS), Sammie Unger (K), Tyra McClain (VW), Layla Briseno (D), Alexis Nieves (B), Kyra Welch (VW), Maria Jutte (SM), Alona Mahnke (W).
Individual District Qualifiers
Ellen Schloemer (SM), Emily Birkhold (N), Sammie Unger (K), Layla Briseno (D), Alexis Nieves (B), Maria Jutte (SM)
Division III Districts
At Ottawa
Boys
(Top six teams and individuals in top 24 not on qualifying teams advance to regionals)
Holgate 32, Tinora 63, Lincolnview 93, Archbold 129, Fairview 147, Crestview 159, Fayette 173, Ayersville 189, Antwerp 228, Edgerton 239, Hicksville 302, Leipsic 359, Wayne Trace
Top 24
1 . Jacob Cramer (T), 16:56; Clay Carpenter (T), Richard Bower (Ho), Hayden Hartman (Ho), Daegan Hatfield (L), Quinn Mitchell (Fay), Levi Zachrich (Ho), Addison Casillas (Ho), Treyvon Hastings (Fair), Logan Miller (Ho), Jackson Robinson (L), Jack Westrick (Ho), Jaxen Durfey (T), Bailey Sonnenberg (Ho), Brady Johns (Ar), Hunter Burke (E), Wyatt Mitchell (Fay), Ethan Underwood (Fair), Brandon Renner (L), Conner Baldauf (L), Dayton Schuerman (C ), Evan Flory (T), Aden McCarty (Ar), Hayden Tomlinson (C)
Individual District Qualifiers
Quinn Mitchell (Fay), Hunter Burke (E), Wyatt Mitchell (Fay).
Girls
(Top five teams and individuals in top 20 not on qualifying teams advance to regionals)
Archbold 91, Holgate 116, Crestview 133, Tinora 151, Fayette 156, Edgerton 158, Antwerp 164, Fairview 188, Lincolnview 206, Wayne Trace 224, Leipsic 252, Pettisville 253, Ayersville 262, Montpelier 360
Top 20
1 . Kylie Sauder (Ar), 19:13.1; Lauren Sattler (T), Madison Langdon (L), Elisabeth Willett (Ho), Cassie Mavis (Fair), Lola Wensink (L), Samantha Rohrs (Fair), Kassidy Campbell (WT), Stefanie Thiel (E), Ashlee Hug (E), Teryn Bour (Ay), Leslie Burrow (Fay), Isabel Ferguson (T), Aerial Snyder (Ant), Brittney Ramirez (Ar), Emily Greulach (C ), Alexa Dominguez (North Central), Julia Stetler (L), Kaylynn Ashbaugh (Ho), Siera Octaviano (Ant).
Individual District Qualifiers
Madison Langdon (L), Cassie Mavis (Fair), Lola Wensink (L), Samantha Rohrs (Fair), Kassidy Campbell (WT), Stefanie Thiel (E), Ashlee Hug (E), Teryn Bour (Ay), Aerial Snyder (Ant), Alexa Dominguez (NC), Julia Stetler (L), Siera Octaviano (Ant).
At Findlay Owens CC
(Top five teams and individuals in top 20 not on qualifying teams advance to regionals)
Boys
New Riegel 48, Ottawa Hills 64, Liberty Center 111, Hopewell-Loudon 143, Van Buren 151, Maumee Valley Country Day 158, Carey 178, Gibsonburg 193, Patrick Henry 214, Woodmore 247, Evergreen 259, McComb 327, North Baltimore 354
Top Local Runners
1 . Nathaniel Elieff (LC), 16:40.48; 7. Kenny Miles (LC); 18. Anderson Tipping (E), 21; Brennen Yates (PH); 25. Ivan Delgado (PH); 26. Derek Dulle (LC); 27. Cody Minnich (LC); 31. Nickolas Sherick (D).
Girls
Liberty Center 29, Woodmore 71, Ottawa Hills 96, Carey 106, Gibsonburg 133, Genoa 160, Hopewell-Loudon 162, Evergreen 193, Elmwood 245, New Riegel 281,
Top Local Runners
2. Hope Oelkrug (LC); 5. Gracie Miller (LC); 6. MaKayla Meller (LC); 7. Sydney Miller (LC); 9. Mallory Vogelpohl (LC); 10. Dalayna Ashbaugh (LC); 18. Cassie Elieff (LC); 25. Kennedy Keller (E); 27. Jenna Hallett (D); 28. Emily Gilson (PH); 34. Deanna Hoffman (E); 35. Kayla Gleckler (E).
At Columbus Grove
Boys
District 1
Columbus Grove 31, Bluffton 75, Marion Local 98, Parkway 115, Waynesfield-Goshen 146, St. Henry 159, Upper Scioto Valley 165, Fort Recovery 176, Lima Central Catholic 253
District 2
Minster 29, Kalida 84, New Bremen 113, Coldwater 122, Delphos St. John’s 147, Hardin Northern 168, Allen East 170, Riverdale 190, Ada 204, Ottoville 237
Girls
District 1
Minster 15, New Bremen 57, Delphos St. John’s 73, Coldwater 118, Parkway 126
District 2
Fort Recovery 35, St. Henry 51, Columbus Grove 84, Waynesfield-Goshen 109, Marion Local 141, Spencerville 154, Hardin Northern 186
