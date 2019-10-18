With the heat of late-August invitationals and meets far behind and the regular season and league meets complete, the ultimate goal of area runners has arrived as the postseason begins for local runners in Division II and III this weekend.
Saturday will mark three different sites for district competition, with Ottawa Park hosting the majority of local squads in Division II and III while the Owens Community College campus in Findlay and Columbus Grove High School will both host area runners as the fields pare down on Saturday ahead of next week’s Tiffin Regionals and eventually the state championships in Hebron in two weeks.
Action at all district locations will begin at 11 a.m.
At Ottawa, the girls D-II race will get things started at 11 a.m., with the boys to follow at 11:45 a.m. In Division III, the girls race will start at 12:45 p.m. and the boys at 1:30 p.m.
Division II
After two seasons spent at the Division I level in the postseason, the Defiance boys cross country team is back in action in the Division II ranks and have eyes on advancing further in the smaller division.
“Most of the season, we’ve been running against Division I teams, the first time we really ran a Division II meet was the league meet,” said DHS coach Obie Mouser. “Michigan State and Portage Northern, those were pretty major environments.
“We worked hard this week, we didn’t cut back all that much. What we’ve been doing in practice has been working really hard on our pack. If everything can go right, we’ll be ready when the time comes.”
The Bulldogs finished as district runner-up each of the last two seasons but were a disappointing eighth at regionals, fueling the fire for a stellar 2019 that saw the Bulldogs claim their fifth consecutive Western Buckeye League title on home turf on Saturday.
Senior Mhalicki Bronson claimed another individual Western Buckeye League championship for the team victors in a meet-record 15:23.85. Bronson was far from the only standout as the Bulldogs’ pack effort led to four runners in the top six and seven in the top 12.
Cooper Morton was league runner-up while sophomores Brennen Roehrig and Isaiah Johns were third and fourth, respectively, and senior Colin Moats was sixth.
Along with the sophomore trio of Eli Fortman, Josh Horvath and Nathan Morgan, which finished 10-11-12 in the field, the Blue and White will look for more of the same Saturday in Ottawa.
“We’ve just been worrying more about ourselves than the field,” explained Mouser. “To really do well from here on out, your kids have to be able to run consistently to the front and cut down that split margin between one and five. With Mhalicki running 15 flat that can be tough.”
WBL compatriots Bath, Elida, Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf, St. Marys, Shawnee and Van Wert will join Defiance in the D-II field, along with Bryan, Maumee, Napoleon, Otsego, Paulding and Wauseon.
Napoleon’s Daniel Gaffney (23rd at NLL championships) will look to contend for a regional spot, along with Wauseon standouts Braden Vernot, Hunter Wasnich and Jack Callan, who all earned top-five finishes in the NWOAL league meet en route to a tie for the league crown.
On the girls side, the DHS ladies finished fourth overall in the league meet but will look to bounce back and try to replicate their district runner-up finish from a season ago.
“As far as going back to Ottawa, it’s kind of a new environment with only two kids that have raced on that course before,” said Defiance girls coach Scott Saner, whose squad competed at Findlay the last two years. “The urgency is obviously ramped up because if you don’t race well, your season’s done.”
League champ Shawnee will join the field at Ottawa along with third-place Van Wert, headlined by multiple WBL individual champ Caylee Phillips.
Abby Horvath and Shay Soukup did find the top eight for the Bulldogs at the WBL championships, finishing sixth and eighth, respectively.
if we run like we did last Saturday there’s a good chance our team season could be over,” said Saner. “We knew it was going to be a challenge to run for a win at the WBLs. The league has improved a lot.
We’ve got a pretty diverse group in terms of race strategies. We don’t really pack it up. Shay and Abby can run off each other and then we’ve got a group a little further back. We need to be under control in that first mile and not make too much of the first part of the race.”
Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades (fifth at NWOALs) and Bryan’s Audrey Zimmerman (sixth) are also regional contenders, along with Napoleon freshman Emily Birkhold (20th at NLL meet).
The top four teams in the overall standings, along with the top 16 individuals not on a qualifying team, will earn spots at the Tiffin Regional next week.
Division III
A 20-school contingent will descend on Ottawa Park Saturday for the Division III district field, with scores of runners hoping to punch their regional tickets.
Defending district champ Noah Fisher of Ayersville will be back to compete on his trek towards another state crown as the teams competing will not be divided into two districts as in past years.
Instead the top six boys teams and top five girls teams will advance to regionals while individually, the top 24 boys and top 20 girls not on those qualifying teams will also compete at Tiffin.
For Tinora, the big field is a plus, according to head coach Jim Winseman.
“I’m a fan of the big race,” said the Rams’ head man. “I’ve never been as much a fan of the seeding and all that kind of stuff. Holgate is probably going to be the best team there and then you’ve got a Lincolnview team (district champs last year) that’s good year in and year out.
“After that, we think we can be in it for one of those spots and you’ve got about six or seven teams that are going to be fighting for those top six spots.”
The beginning of the course at Ottawa, featuring a fence that juts in from a pool near the running lane, provides an extra challenge.
“With the way Ottawa’s course starts out with that narrow spot, you have to get a fast start,” explained Winseman. “If you don’t get out the way you should, you can get boxed in and be knocked out in the first 400 meters.”
The Rams enter Saturday’s district with some pep in their step following a GMC runner-up finish to Holgate. Clay Carpenter was third overall in the league meet for Tinora while Jacob Cramer was fifth and Christopher Ferguson 12th.
Fairview (third at GMCs), led by GMC runner-up Treyvon Hastings and top-12 performers Ethan Underwood (10th) and Nick Breininger (11th), will also be in the mix for a regional spot, along with the aforementioned Tigers of Holgate.
Avery Casillas was fourth in the league meet for Holgate, which used a four-man pack of Addison Casillas, Richard Bower, Bailey Sonnenberg and Hayden Hartman from sixth through ninth to secure the team win.
Antwerp, Archbold, Ayersville, Crestview, Edgerton, Edon, Fairview, Fayette, Hicksville, Hilltop, Holgate, Leipsic, Lincolnview, Miller City, Montpelier, North Central, Pettisville, Stryker, Tinora and Wayne Trace will compete at Ottawa on Saturday in the Division III meet.
At Findlay’s Owens Community College campus, Liberty Center will try to replicate a stellar effort at the NWOAL championships in the postseason.
The Tigers took five of the top 10 spots in the girls meet, headlined by individual champion Hope Oelkrug and third-place Sydney Miller.
On the boys side, Nathaniel Elieff added a fourth-place finish for LC, which packed five runners in the top 12 to finish atop the team standings in a tie with Wauseon.
“We look to run well in October, that’s something we stress all year long,” said Liberty Center coach Tim Atkinson. “Over the years, our kids have been good at realizing the real season is the postseason. The kids work under heavy stress in the regular season so they can peak at this time of year.
“We’ve got a good district this year. Woodmore is a state ranked team and Genoa just upset Woodmore at their league meet by two points. Our district, we’ve got two really solid teams on the girls side. On the boys side, it’s the same thing, we’ve got a top 10 team in Hopewell-Loudon and New Riegel’s been state-ranked as well this year.”
Delta, Evergreen, Patrick Henry and Swanton also join their NWOAL representative in the D-III field, with Cardinal Stritch, Carey, Elmwood, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, Genoa, Gibsonburg, Hopewell-Loudon, Maumee Valley Country Day, New Riegel, North Baltimore, Northwood, Ottawa Hills, Toledo Christian, Van Buren and Woodmore rounding out the field.
The top five teams and the top 20 individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to regionals. The girls D-III race will start things off at 11 a.m. with the boys race to follow at 11:40 a.m.
Finally, Kalida, Columbus Grove and Ottoville round out the area competitors in the postseason with district action at Columbus Grove.
The field, headlined by Grove standouts and Northwest Conference individual champions Caleb Stechschulte and Alyssa Ellerbrock, will be split into two districts and seeded by rank. In the boys and girls races, the top three teams and top 12 individuals not on qualifying teams in each race will move on to the regional level.
