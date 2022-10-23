Local runners in both Division II and III took to the district courses at Columbus Grove High School and Leaders Farms in Napoleon on Saturday morning, punching tickets to regionals in the process and garnering hardware.
At Leaders Farms, Tinora’s Jaxen Durfey and Paul Westrick repeated their GMC 1-2 finish for the Rams at the D-III district level, good for the third and final team qualifying spot from the race behind Holgate and Archbold. Tinora freshman teammate Logan Coy helped the Ram cause in seventh. Holgate got its pack plan working with runners in fifth, sixth, ninth, 11th and 12th to lead the cause as Jack Westrick paced the Tiger group in fifth. Archbold’s Aden McCarty was third overall to pace the Bluestreaks while Hicksville’s Ben Taylor, Delta’s Konnor Hawkins and Antwerp’s Kamren Johnson earned individual regional berths.
The other boys race saw Ottawa Hills cruise to the team title with Fairview and Pettisville finishing in the top three as regional team qualifiers. McWatters was third overall for Pettisville with Fayette’s Jose Blanco and Wyatt Mitchell and Liberty Center’s Matthew Marlow were individual qualifiers. Jacob Fausnight of LC missed the final individual qualifying spot by 1:46 behind Fairview’s Kyle Rabe in 12th, leading the Apaches’ pack with Aspen Brubaker, Andrew Timbrook, Braylin Snyder, Carson Sims and Ethan Panico all finishing between 15th and 21st. Liam Krouse was the top Ayersville runner in 22nd.
On the girls side, Tinora junior Lauren Sattler took home the individual district crown in her race, though Tinora missed out on advancing as a team. Pettisville and Archbold were second and third, respectively, behind team champ Ottawa Hills. Sophie Rupp finished second overall for the Bluestreaks with Kendall Sears pacing the Blackbirds in fifth overall. Fairview’s Cheyenne Zeedyk and Kayla Mavis were seventh and ninth, respectively, to earn individual regional berths as the Apaches finished eight points out of the final regional team berth.
The first girls district race from Leaders Farms produced host Liberty Center as a convincing team winner, thanks to the 1-2 finish from Gracie Miller and MaKayla Meller, followed closely by teammate Cassie Elieff in fifth. Defending district champ Josilyn Welch of Delta ws third to clinch an individual spot in regionals, along with Fayette’s Leslie Burrow and Antwerp’s Leigha Doster. Holgate finished third in the meet, paced by Hannah Swary in seventh and Elisabeth Willett in ninth.
At Columbus Grove, the Defiance boys and girls squads each will have a single individual runner representing them at Tiffin in regionals as Josiah Gonzales was eighth to lead DHS runners in the D-II district meet while Mira Horvath claimed the 12th and final spot in the girls race to finish as the final individual qualifier from the district meet.
In the boys event, Wauseon finished third overall in the team standings to advance to Tiffin, powered by Jack Callan and Aidan Pena in second and third, respectively, behind Bryan standout and district champion Xander Fackler. Ottawa-Glandorf swept both the boys and girls team championships, led by individual champion Alexa Fortman in the girls race and Ty Rosengarten in fourth in the boys race.
On the girls side, both Grace and Ella Rhoades advanced to regionals in third and 10th, respectively, as Wauseon finished tied with Napoleon with 147 points for fourth, just out of reach for team qualifying. Bryan’s Kate Thormeier earned an individual bid by finishing fourth overall, joined by teammate Nicolette Stickney in ninth.
Finally, a group of area teams competed in the Division III district meet at Columbus Grove, with the Patrick Henry girls taking home the team championship in the second race of the day. Emily Gillson (second), freshman Mia Amador (fourth), Lexi Holloway (fifth) and sophomore Olivia Rettig (11th) all put up top-12 performances for the Patriots, which cruised to first place and one of the three team berths. Kalida’s Andrea Burgei was third overall to earn a regional spot individually. In the first girls race at CG, Wayne Trace finished just one point behind fourth-place Lincolnview for the final team berth in regionals. Kiara Bahena was ninth overall to advance as an individual for the Raiders with teammate Abby Moore sneaking in at 15th overall.
The boys meet saw Kalida’s Colin Heitmeyer finish eighth overall to move on while Wayne Trace sophomore Gage Ogle was 12th to earn the last possible individual regional spot.
Division II Districts
At Columbus Grove
Boys Meet
Top 4 teams and individuals in top 16 advance to regionals
Ottawa-Glandorf 67, Lima Bath 84, Wauseon 116, Van Wert 117, St. Marys 139, Celina 141, Bryan 168, Defiance 187, Coldwater 203, Napoleon 328, Kenton 244, Elida 352
Top 20
1. Fackler (B), 15:59.5; Callan (W), Pena (W), Rosengarten (OG), Birt (SM), Wireman (LB), Buckland (OG), Gonzales (D), Buening (Cel), Morris (SM), Scott (VW), Laudick (VW), Kramer (VW), Jones (LB), Ayers (Col), Krogman (Cel), Macke (OG), Fisher (OG), Raines (LB), Bensman (LB).
Girls Meet
Top 3 teams and individuals in top 12 advance to regionals
Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Celina 92, Kenton 100, Napoleon 147, Wauseon 147, St. Marys 152, Van Wert 156, Defiance 158, Bryan 171, Elida 252, Lima Bath 292
Top 20
1. Fortman (OG), 18:24.6; K. Dameron (Cel), G. Rhoades (W), Thormeier (B), Manns (K), J. Dameron (Cel), Hovest (OG), Harder (K), Stickney (B), E. Rhoades (W), Welch (VW), Horvath (D), Durham (E), Fenbert (OG), Gabel (SM), Closson (OG), Dietrich (N), Aukerman (Cel), Spearman (K), Jutte (SM).
Division III Districts
At Liberty Center
Top 3 teams and individuals in top 12 advance to regionals
Boys Meet
District 1
Ottawa Hills 30, Fairview 79, Pettisville 85, Liberty Center 93, Fayette 110, Woodmore 184, Ayersville 196, Evergreen 215, Northwood 239
Top 20
1. Nixon (OH), 16:02.88; Franklin (OH), McWatters (P), Blanco (Fay), Mitchell (Fay), Marlow (LC), Leppelmeier (P), Egan (OH), Mackey (OH), Mayer-Heckathorn (OH), Kelley (OH), Rabe (Fair), Fausnight (LC), Chandar-Kouba (OH), Brubaker (Fair), Timbrook (Fair), Snyder (Fair), Eckley (North Central), Dulle (LC), Sims (Fair).
District 2
Holgate 48, Archbold 59, Tinora 79, Delta 96, Hicksville 96, Antwerp 149, Montpelier 176, Edgerton 207
Top 20
1. Durfey (T), 16:05.23; Westrick (T), McCarty (Ar), Taylor (Hi), Westrick (Ho), Miller (Ho), Coy (T), Hawkins (D), Dopp (Ho), K. Johnson (An), Parsons (Ho), Fritz (Ho), Sintobin (D), Stamm (Ar), Zjilstra (An), Seibert (Ar), Armstrong (D), Villena (Hi), Garrow (Ar).
Girls Meet
District 1
Liberty Center 32, Woodmore 56, Holgate 65, Fayette 93, Antwerp 107, Montpelier 169
Top 20
1. Miller (LC), 19:28.97; Meller (LC), Welch (Delta), Burrow (F), Elieff (LC), Vogelpohl (W), Swary (H), Doster (A), Willett (H), Hammer (W), Stark (LC), Hosler (D), Buchanan (W), Beam (W), Fowler (Northwood), Snyder (A), Schang (F), Dulle (LC), Porter (Maumee Valley Country Day), Ashbaugh (H).
District 2
Ottawa Hills 44, Pettisville 61, Archbold 69, Fairview 77, Tinora 156, Edgerton 158, Toledo Christian 179, Ayersville 200.
Top 20
1. Sattler (T), 19:24.91; Rupp (Ar), Kelley (OH), Smith (OH), Sears (P), Nixon (OH), Zeedyk (F), Klaas (OH), Mavis (F), Delauter (TC), M. Remington (P), Sterken (P), DeLong (Ar), Singer (F), Buehrer (Ar), E. Hoylman (P), R. Hoylman (P), Hiler (F), Wanemacher (Ar), Lauber (Ar).
At Columbus Grove
Boys Meet
Top 3 teams and individuals in top 12 advance to regionals
Race 1
Columbus Grove 37, Marion Local 66, Minster 86, Fort Recovery 131, Kalida 132, Upper Scioto Valley 139, Wayne Trace 172, St. Henry 198, Patrick Henry 215
Area Finishers
8. Heitmeyer (K), 12. Ogle (WT), 15. Miller (K), 24. Decker (K), 28. Schnepp (WT), 31. Yates (PH), 41. Schumacher (K), 47. Rosswurm (WT), 48. Lee (WT), 51. Manz (WT), 53. Verhoff (K), 54. Lammers (PH), 56. Rettig (PH).
Race 2
Lincolnview 44, Bluffton 50, New Bremen 54, Parkway 112, Crestview 164, Spencerville 190, Delphos St. John’s 197, Waynesfield-Goshen 224, Paulding 231, New Knoxville 247
Paulding Finishers
34. Schweller (P), 42. Thompson (P), 52. Koenig (P), 54. Jones (P), 57. McClure (P), 60. Harder (P), 65. Matty (P).
Girls Meet
Race 1
Top 4 teams and individuals in top 16 advance to regionals
Minster 15, Parkway 86, New Bremen 100, Lincolnview 105, Wayne Trace 106, Waynesfield-Goshen 181, Bluffton 183, Coldwater 186
Area Finishers
9. Bahena (WT), 15. Moore (WT), 23. Elkins (WT), 27. Miller (WT), 40. A. Meraz (WT), 43. Mohr (WT), 48. Coleman (Swanton), 58. L. Meraz (WT), 61. Carwile (Paulding), 62. Weller (Paulding).
Race 2
Top 3 teams and individuals in top 12 advance to regionals
Patrick Henry 33, Fort Recovery 62, St. Henry 80, Columbus Grove 97, Delphos St. John’s 112, Marion Local 188, Crestview 197, Pandora-Gilboa 210
Area Finishers
2. Gillson (PH), 3. Burgei (Kalida), 4. Amador (PH), 5. Holloway (PH), 11. Rettig (PH), 15. Meyer (PH), 22. Prigge (PH), 27. Gubernath (PH), 39. Kahle (K), 41. Bockrath (K).
