Starting with summer workouts and offseason training, cross country runners in Ohio all dream of seeing their season stretch to the first week of November and running on the course at Fortress Obetz in the state championship meet.
To get there, however, things start two weeks earlier with this weekend’s district championships, as area Division II and III squads will take to the courses at Columbus Grove High School and at Leaders Farms in Napoleon.
In Division II, five of the top six boys finishers from last year’s district meet have graduated but the girls field will feature multiple runners looking to rack up repeat top-flight finishes.
In the boys race, Defiance will look to find the same spark they did last season at the district level when they tied with Van Wert for the team title. Though Josh Horvath (fourth districts 2021) and Eli Fortman (ninth) have graduated, juniors Cole Batt (20th at districts) and Josiah Gonzales (25th) will try to spur the Bulldogs forward after a fifth finish in last week’s Western Buckeye League meet.
“We’ve got a lot of younger guys that have a little more pressure on them to contribute but they’re running well,” said longtime DHS coach Obie Mouser. “They’ve improved a lot throughout the year.”
Bryan senior star Joshuah Taylor is also gone but junior standout Xander Fackler will be in the mix for the individual championship for the Golden Bears after a fifth-place finish a season ago. Likewise, current senior Aidan Pena was seventh overall last year for fourth-place Wauseon but with district runner-up Hunter Wasnich graduated, Pena will look to lead the way for the Tribe and take Wasnich’s place.
On the girls side, the DHS dynamic duo of senior Mira Horvath and junior Layla Briseno will likely top the leaderboard for the Blue and White and enter the postseason on a positive note after finishing 12th and 16th, respectively, for Defiance at the WBL meet.
“It’s going to be a tough row to hoe (in the girls race),” said Mouser. “Celina’s got some really fine runners, O-G’s got a great whole team and the Bryan girl’s really fast (Kate Thormeier). Our two lead girls have got to be up in the lead pack because this race is going to be a fast one.
“It’s going to be a struggle with all these tough teams, but I do think we can qualify (for regionals).”
In that same vein, Wauseon senior Grace Rhoades will certainly have a battle for the top spot in the district field with O-G senior standout and defending individual district champ Alexa Fortman back in the field. However, Rhoades claimed the Northwest Ohio Athletic League individual championship last week and is in prime position to match her district runner-up finish from last season. Bryan sophomore Kate Thormeier (seventh districts 2021, third NWOAL) and junior Alexis Nieves (21st districts, Wauseon’s Emilie Wasnich (18th districts, 22nd NWOAL) and Ottawa-Glandorf junior Madelyn Hovest (sixth districts, fifth WBL) are also contenders to have success in Putnam County on Saturday morning.
D-II action will begin at 12:40 and 1:20 p.m. at Columbus Grove with the top four boys teams and individuals in the top 16 advancing to regionals while the top three girls teams and individuals in the top 12 will run at regionals in Tiffin.
Division III will also see runners at Columbus Grove with Paulding, Patrick Henry, Swanton and Wayne Trace representing the coverage area in a 27-team field featuring much of the MAC, NWC and PCL.
The other notable field in Division III will see Leaders Farms in Napoleon host a sizeable field of 25 schools, split into two races each for the boys and girls. Each race will have three team qualifiers advance to regionals along with individuals not on qualifying teams that finish in the top 12 from each of the four races.
A rugged field saw Tinora escape from districts in the boys race with a third-place finish while the Tinora girls were runners-up last year to Liberty Center. With their leaders back, the Rams have cautious optimism about a district repeat.
Junior Lauren Sattler shattered the prior school record with a time of 18:59 in the Green Meadows Conference championships last week for her third straight conference crown and was fifth last year amid the Liberty Center pack in districts. The Rams finished fifth in the team standings with a young roster behind Sattler but the experience on a large stage will come in key for the Lady Rams. Erica Westrick was the next highest-finishing Ram at the GMC meet in 25th with Ava Steffel in 33rd.
“Lauren’s just got to run her race but we’ve got two freshman we’re counting on so you hope they can get out to a good start and let things fall where they may,” said Tinora coach Jim Winseman.
On the boys side, senior Jaxen Durfey and sophomore Paul Westrick headline a league runner-up Ram squad that saw the duo finish 1-2 in the individual standings a year removed from finishing second and fourth, respectively, at districts.
With freshman Logan Coy (fifth in GMCs) as a reliable third runner, Winseman’s squad will be in prime position to nab a regional berth if the back end of the scorecard can run well.
“That’s the thing, you’ve got Holgate that’s been good for years, you’ve got Archbold that just won the NWOAL and Hicksville running really well and that’s just three teams that can get out,” added the Tinora coach. “It’s a tough district .. it’s nervewracking as a coach but you know the kids are getting excited for the opportunity.”
Fairview, who was district runner-up in their race last season opposite the Rams’ district field, will also enter the postseason with confidence having brought home GMC gold for the second straight year on the boys side. Though no Apache finished higher than sixth, the six top scorers for Nic Alvarez’s squad all finished between sixth and 13th, led by Aspen Brubaker and junior Kyle Rabe. The Fairview girls were second in the GMC meet following a league title win in 2021 and will also have the opportunity to make noise at the district level with sophomore Kayla Mavis (sixth GMCs) as the top returning finisher from last year’s district meet, where she was 15th. Fellow soph Cheyenne Zeedyk was 19th at districts as a freshman and led the Apaches in fifth at the league meet this season.
The Archbold boys, fresh off a second straight NWOAL championship, competed well in their district meet last season. Even with leader Brady Johns gone to graduation, the depth with runners like Aden McCarty (Jr., eighth districts 2021, fourth NWOAL), Caleb Harrow (So., fifth NWOAL, ninth districts), Brennan Garrow (Jr., 12th NWOAL, 13th districts) and Landon Stamm (Sr., 14th NWOAL, 15th districts) will be key for Rachel Kinsman’s Bluestreaks.
“We had to defend the title this year and we knew it was going to be close again. Going into districts we will focus on similar things as we did last weekend, keeping our 1-2 to 3-4-5 gap small,” said the Archbold mentor. “They have executed our plan well each week and are ready for the challenge.”
On the girls side for the Streaks, senior Sophie Rupp can lock in on the cross country postseason with the girls soccer team’s tournament run finished, having finished 11th in the league meet on the Leaders Farms course a week ago and third in this district meet a year ago.
Fellow runners Kirsten DeLong (So.), Allie Buehrer (Jr.) and Annika DeLong (Sr.) will also be looked to for successful efforts, along with freshman Kylie Wannemacher and sophomore Trinity Lauber.
“The girls were one point out of third in the league meet but that’s why we love our league,” added Kinsman. “Sophie did a great job up front and will be right there again. Our key this weekend will be to have our two through five move up. They’ve been running well and are prepared to compete on Saturday.”
Rounding out the list of notable area runners are the Holgate Tigers, whose boys squad brought home the fifth straight league title season (three GMC, two BBC) a week ago and have confidence heading into the postseason.
Though the Tiger boys may not be able to replicate a 1-2-3-4 finish of a season ago and six runners in the top 10, senior Jack Westrick (2021 district runner-up), junior Logan Miller (eighth districts) and senior Ethan Fritz (10th districts) are a talented core all the same.
“It was a great day for the boys with winning the BBC and a great confidence boost for all of our runners, especially those who have not been counted upon in a championship race,” said Holgate coach Brad Hurst. “Our younger runners now have seen what they need to do to win a championship and you have to keep that focus against a strong district field.”
On the girls side, Holgate finished just two points back of first place in last year’s district meet and were just five points short of this year’s BBC crown, both instances finishing behind Pettisville. Experienced veteran Elisabeth Willett was third in the league meet this year and was district runner-up last year to Delta’s Josilyn Welch. Joined with juniors Hannah Swary, Kaylynn Ashbaugh and Miriam Bower, Hurst has confidence in his girls squad as well.
“We have great veteran leaders and they’ve shown the younger runners how to work hard and compete,” said the Holgate mentor. “The girls team has only been getting better all season and it is because of how close they have grown as a team. Saturday is going to be a tough day for all of the races because of the great teams and every runner needs to be prepared for a great race.”
