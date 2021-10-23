COLUMBUS GROVE — Defiance was edged out for the Division II sectional boys cross country title by just two spots in the final standings as a sixth-runner tiebreaker gave Van Wert first place over the Bulldogs during sectional action Saturday in Columbus Grove.
Josh Horvath was fourth overall for the Bulldogs behind champion Joshuah Taylor of Bryan, Wauseon’s Hunter Wasnich and Lima Shawnee’s Noah Williams. Eli Fortman wasn’t far behind in ninth while Caleb Brashear finished 14th and Cole Batt 20th. Nolan Morgan finished 21st overall while the duo of sophomore Josiah Gonzales and Eli Valle were 25th and 26th, respectively. Gonzales’ effort in 17:38 was bested by a 23rd-place finish from VW freshman Owen Scott in 17:33.8 to break the tie.
The Bulldogs and Cougars will be joined by Shawnee and Wauseon as team qualifiers for regional action in Tiffin, along with Taylor and Xander Fackler of Bryan, Napoleon’s Ryan Otto, Paulding’s Reid Johanns and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ty Buckland as individual qualifiers.
In the D-II girls race, O-G was five points back of champion Shawnee while Wauseon was third to claim a team berth. The Wauseon duo of Grace Rhoades and Maggie Duden finished second and third, respectively, behind individual champion Alexa Fortman of O-G. Bryan’s Kate Thormeier was seventh to lead the area’s individual qualifiers, while Defiance’s Mira Horvath was 11th overall to earn a spot individually after the Bulldogs finished seventh in the team standings. Napoleon’s Emily Burkhold also earned a berth in regionals.
Division III competition also took place at Columbus Grove as Wayne Trace’s Kiara Bahena and Abby Moore finished ninth and 13th, respectively, to advance to regionals as individuals, along with Kalida’s Andrea Burgei (third) and Miller City’s Andrea Pfau (12th).
Division II Districts
At Columbus Grove
Boys
(Top four teams to regionals)
Van Wert 68*, Defiance 68*, Lima Shawnee 84, Wauseon 136, Ottawa-Glandorf 148, St. Marys 157, Bryan 195, Napoleon 201, Kenton 238, Lima Bath 245, Paulding 314, Elida 329, Swanton no team score
*Van Wert wins on sixth-runner tiebreak
Top 20
1. Joshuah Taylor (B), 16:02.5; Hunter Wasnich (W), Noah Williams (LS), Josh Horvath (D), Xander Fackler (B), Hunter Sherer (VW), Aidan Pena (W), Ryan Otto (N), Eli Fortman (D), Gage Springer (VW), Isaiah Johns (LS), Carter Cleaves (LS), Reid Johanns (P), Caleb Brashear (D), John Kramer (VW), Ty Buckland (OG), Tyler Birt (SM), Gage Wannemacher (VW), Drew Laudick (VW), Cole Batt (D).
Individual Qualifiers
Joshuah Taylor (B), Xander Fackler (B), Ryan Otto (N), Reid Johanns (P), Ty Buckland (OG).
Girls
(Top four teams to regionals)
Lima Shawnee 63, Ottawa-Glandorf 68, Wauseon 98, Van Wert 116, Napoleon 144, St. Marys 146, Defiance 154, Kenton 157, Bryan 193
Top 20
1. Alexa Fortman (OG), 18:57.8; Grace Rhoades (W), Magdalena Duden (W), Molly Stump (LS), Kyra Welch (VW), Madelyn Hovest (OG), Kate Thormeier (B), Alaina Williams (LS), Emily Durham (E), Maria Jutte (SM), Mira Horvath (D), Lily Cleaves (LS), Emily Burkhold (N), Kyla Fallis (LB), Kylie Allmon (K), Tyra McClain (VW), Tayma Jmiai (LS), Emilie Wasnich (W), Ellen Schloemer (SM), Rose Turnwald (OG).
Individual Qualifiers
Kate Thormeier (B), Emily Durham (E), Maria Jutte (SM), Mira Horvath (D), Emily Burkhold (N), Kyla Fallis (LB), Kylie Allmon (K).
Division III Districts
At Columbus Grove
Boys
District 1 Race
(Top four teams to regionals)
Columbus Grove 26, Bluffton 69, Marion Local 91, Parkway 109, Kalida 131, Delphos St. John’s 157, Hardin Northern 169, St. Henry 206, Wayne Trace 222
Individual Qualifiers
Joe Parker (USV), Aiden Gatchel (HN), Zeb Wilson (HN), Wyatt German (O).
Area Finishers
19. Heath Miller (K), 23. Collin Heitmeyer (K), 30. Garrett Decker (K), 31. Kevin Schumaker (K), 35. Gage Ogle (WT), 44. Noah Verhoff (K), 46. Maddox Treece (WT).
Girls
District 1 Race
(Top four teams to regionals)
Minster 18, St Henry 67, Delphos St. John’s 115, Marion Local 121, Bluffton 133, Lincolnview 135, Wayne Trace 154, Columbus Grove 210
Individual Qualifiers
Andrea Burgei (K), June Essinger (B), Kiara Bahena (WT), Andrea Pfau (MC), Abby Moore (WT), Lillee Stewart (Sp), Julia Stetler (L).
Area Finishers
3. Andrea Burgei (K), 9. Kiara Bahena (WT), 12. Andrea Pfau (MC), 13. Abby Moore (WT), 31. Ashley Keaton (Sw), 43. Erica Kahle (K), 49. Faith Meraz (WT).
