MILLBURY — Wauseon shook off a second-half rally from Toledo Central Catholic to survive with a 4-3 win over the Fighting Irish during Division II district boys soccer action at Lake on Monday.
Benicio Torres scored the deciding goal with 17:27 to go for the Indians (12-3-3), which led 3-0 in the first half and 3-1 at the halftime break. The victory avenged a 2-1 loss to the Irish in the regular season on Sept. 16. With the win, Wauseon advances to Thursday’s district championship game against top-seeded Sandusky Perkins (11-3-1) at 5 p.m. at Lake.
Division II Districts
At Lake
Wauseon 4, Toledo Central Catholic 3
Toledo Central Catholic (7-7-3) — Goals: Rudski 3.
Wauseon (12-3-3) — Goals: Gavin Gerig, Braden Vajen, Clay Soltis, Benicio Torres.
