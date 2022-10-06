OREGON — Three area individuals in Division II and III boys golf advanced to the state tournament next week with low scores at districts on Thursday.
First in Division II at Eagles Landing, Bryan finished sixth and Napoleon finished seventh as teams to finish out their seasons. Napoleon's Will Fraker shot a 75 to led the Wildcats though and punched his ticket to state as an individual.
Archbold's Cahle Roth won the entire district with a 70 as he and Luke Rosebrook from the Blue Steaks were there competing as individuals. Rosebrook shot an 80 while Ottawa-Glandorf's Ty Verhoff shot an 89. Noah Huard led the way for the Golden Bears with a 78, just missing out on a state appearance.
In Division III at Stone Ridge, Montpelier finished sixth in the district with a 349, missing out on a state appearance as a team by six shots. Drake Sommer led the way for the Locomotives with a 79, which got him into a playoff as an individual which he lost.
Other teams at the district were Wayne Trace (355) tied for eighth and led by Kyle Sutton (81), Pettisville (355) tied for eighth and led by Jack Leppelmeier (80), Kalida (360) in 10th and led by Robert Nartker (83) and Fairview (410) in 17th and led by Kasen Kauffman (84).
Will Otto shot a 75 for Miller City to advance to state as an individual while Ayersville's Luke Schroeder (84), Edgerton's Kaden Kennerk (91), Liberty Center's Carter Dickman (98) and North Central's Ben Pettit (105) all also competed as individuals.
Roth and Fraker will tee off at 10:40 next Friday, Oct. 14 at 10:40 a.m. at the OSU Scarlet Course. Otto will tee off at 10:40 the same day at NorthStar Golf Course.
Division II Districts
At Eagles Landing
Galion (314); Ottawa Hills (316); Van Buren (320); Huron (327); Shelby (329); Bryan (332) - Noah Huard 78, Drew Dauber 83, Kai Dauber 84, Brayden Hall 87; Napoleon (337) - Will Fraker 75, Bryce Bostelman 86, Alex Lavin 86, Konner Hoover 90; Liberty-Benton (342); Genoa (357);
Area Indviduals: Cahle Roth (Archbold) 70; Luke Rosebrook (Archbold) 80; Ty Verhoff (Ottawa-Glandorf) 89.
Division III Districts
At Stone Ridge
Delphos St. John’s (328); Minster (339); Ottoville (343); Mohawk (343); Old Fort (347); Montpelier (349) - Drake Sommer 79, Jaxon Richmond 85, Trent Thorp 91, Easten Richmond 94; Marion Local (353); Wayne Trace (355) - Kyle Sutton 81, Evan Crosby 83, Tyler Davis 95, Conner Davis 96; Pettisville (355) - Jack Leppelmeier 80, Creighton Aeschliman 88, Samuel Myers 91, Caden Bishop 96; Wynford (358); Kalida (360) - Robert Nartker 83, Jack Stechschulte 89, Kayla Nartker 93, Ethan Warnecke 95; Lakota (364); Fremont St. Joseph (365); Sandusky St. Mary’s CC (377); Carey (388); Arcadia (405); Allen East (406); Fairview (410) - Kasen Kauffman 84, Jack Karzynow 94, Eli Meyer 114, Drew Ford 118;
Area Individuals: Will Otto (Miller City) 75; Luke Schroeder (Ayersville) 84; Kaden Kennerk (Edgerton) 91; Carter Dickman (Liberty Center) 98; Ben Pettit (North Central) 105.
